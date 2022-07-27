Voluntary Action Center will host annual spaghetti dinner in Oglesby to benefit Meals on Wheels

Voluntary Action Center hosts its 15th annual spaghetti dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Oglesby Elks Lodge, 800 E Walnut St., to benefit the local Meals on Wheels program.

Voluntary Action Center provides up to 350 meals daily to seniors and disabled individuals in need throughout La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties, with more than 600 individuals served each week.

The August Spaghetti Supper has been a major fundraiser for the Meals on Wheels program. Since 2020, it has been a drive-thru, and staff and volunteers are thrilled to host a full evening of food, fun and entertainment in 2022.

Contributors making the event possible include Gordon Foods Service, HyVee in Peru, Taco Bell in Peru, Walmart in Peru, and musical entertainment by Manny and the OK Boys.

Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, bread/butter, a dessert and a drink for those dining in. Adult meal tickets are $10 each, meals for children ages 6 to 12 are $5 each, and children under age 5 eat for free. Carryout orders have an additional $0.50 charge. Delivery will be available that evening to seniors enrolled in the Meals on Wheels program.

The bake sale items include homemade fruit pies available, including apple, cherry, strawberry rhubarb and peach pies for $8 each. Homemade cookies are for sale by the dozen for $6 with your choice of chocolate chip, peanut butter or oatmeal raisin, and cherry and apple turnovers also are for sale for $3 for a package of two turnovers.

Live entertainment, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction raffle baskets are all part of the fun.

Buy tickets for the 50/50 raffle now through Aug. 11, contact Voluntary Action Center to purchase them at 815-883-3630.