Oglesby man gets probation for installing spy camera in bathroom of Peru business

An Oglesby man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to installing a video camera in a Peru restroom.
Drew M. Meredith, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized video recording, a Class 4 felony carrying 1-3 years in prison but with the possibility of probation. The plea includes a requirement he undergo a mental health evaluation.
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said in open court a worker at a Peru business used an employee restroom on Dec. 29, 2020, and discovered a video camera mounted under the sink.
Peru police launched an investigation and developed Meredith as a suspect. Meredith admitted installing the camera. Before accepting the plea, Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia asked if Meredith was an employee at the business. Attorneys advised he was not.
Meredith declined an opportunity to address Raccuglia before sentencing and additionally declined comment to Shaw Media.