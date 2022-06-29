June 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Peru police announce parking restrictions for July 3 fireworks

Small parking lot has been reserved by old Red Door

By Shaw Local News Network

Peru Police Department (Scott Anderson)

Peru will host an Independence Day fireworks show Sunday, July 3 and spectators are advised of numerous parking restrictions.

Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka called special attention to ongoing construction on Water Street, which means there will be no parking on Water Street from Putnam to Pike streets, a stretch of roadway that runs from the former Red Door Inn to the Mertel facility.

Enforcement begins at 5 p.m. Sunday and concludes after fireworks. Violators will be ticketed and towed.

A small amount of parking has been reserved by the old Red Door for the disabled and elderly. All others are advised to watch for temporary parking signage and to select a parking space from maps and listings available on the department’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/perupolice) or website at peru.il.us/departments/police-department.