Peru police announce parking restrictions for July 3 fireworks

Peru will host an Independence Day fireworks show Sunday, July 3 and spectators are advised of numerous parking restrictions.

Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka called special attention to ongoing construction on Water Street, which means there will be no parking on Water Street from Putnam to Pike streets, a stretch of roadway that runs from the former Red Door Inn to the Mertel facility.

Enforcement begins at 5 p.m. Sunday and concludes after fireworks. Violators will be ticketed and towed.