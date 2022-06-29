La Salle man held on $1 million in LSD bust

A La Salle man was ordered held on $1 million after drug agents seized more than 200 tabs of LSD in a buy-bust operation Monday in La Salle.

Jeremy L. Johnson, 40, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (LSD), a Class X felony carrying an elevated sentencing range of 9 to 40 years in prison.

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said the controlled buy was conducted in the 300 block of Civic Road in La Salle. There, Johnson made the alleged delivery, left the scene and was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Route 351 south of North 30th Road, TrI-DENT said.