Eyes on Enterprise: Ax throwing coming to Oglesby

One activity Charles Cusick and his wife, Deanna Cox, always seek when traveling is ax throwing.

Ax throwing, which involves throwing an ax at a target to hit a bulls-eye, became a hobby of theirs a few years ago and since then they’ve visited more than 25 ax throwing establishments around the country, which means they’ve seen the good and the not-so-good, from the lack of walk-in availability for small groups to the type of wood used for targets. As Cusick will tell you, wood matters.

“Every city we stop in we’re looking for an ax house just to see what they offer, what the experience is,” Cusick said. “Take the good, leave the bad.”

This week the couple open their own business, Axetreme Throwing, 204 E. Walnut St., Oglesby, and they believe their experience as customers will make them better business owners.

They’re not completely new to running an ax throwing business. In 2021, the couple operated their business through a mobile trailer at festivals and events.

“This year we doubled the bookings from last year, so we realized [the demand was there],” he said.

They will open at 4 p.m. Friday for a soft opening with a formal grand opening to follow in three to four weeks.

There are 11 targets with different types of axes available. A walk-in lane for small parties of two to six people is available. Other lanes can be reserved.

For first-timers, an ax master will spend about 10 to 15 minutes teaching a novice how to throw an ax and safety precautions before breaking off into games.

“We have yet to experience anyone we couldn’t train how to throw an ax,” he said.

Axetreme Throwing also offers pool tables, darts, indoor bags, as well as their neighboring business, The T-Shirt Junction, which specializes in custom shirts.

Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Axetreme Throwing is available for private parties and events. For more information, call 815-992-1731 or visit fb.com/axetremeMobileaxeThrowing.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.