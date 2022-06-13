River Valley Players to hold open auditions on June 19 and 20 in Henry

The River Valley Players has announced open auditions for its upcoming musical production of “Holiday Inn, the Irving Berlin Musical” which will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20 at St. John’s Community Center, 1301 Second St. in Henry.

The group hosted a preliminary dance workshop to learn the choreography for the audition from on Saturday, June 11 at St. John’s Community Center. The dance audition combinations from the workshop were videoed for those unable to attend.

The Irving Berlin musical is based off of his 1942 movie “Holiday Inn” and was produced as a musical in 2014.

The musical will feature dance and tap numbers to the classic hits of Irving Berlin’s songs such as “Blue Skies”, “Easter Parade”, “Stepping Out with My Baby”, “Heat Wave”, “White Christmas”, “Cheek to Cheek”, “Shaking the Blues Away” and more.

Requirements for the audition include preparing 32 bars of a song from the musical theatre canon that compliments your range and personality. People who audition must bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided.

Those who have a prepared song will be asked to sing “White Christmas” from the show.

Attendees must dress for dance movement and wear appropriate footwear. Bring tap shoes if you have them available. Attendees seeking a principal role will be reading from the script in addition to the vocal and dance portion of the audition.

The River Valley Players will also ask you to fill out a conflict sheet, including the show dates of Saturday, Nov. 5, Sunday, Nov. 6, Friday, Nov. 11, Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.

The first cast read through date will be in mid-August with the date to be announced later.

If you are interested in volunteering for the River Valley Players, visit the River Valley Players Facebook page or their website at rvphenry.org.



