2022 Hopkins Alumni Scholarship winners announced

The four winners of the 2022 Hopkins Alumni Scholarship have been announced. The Putnam County High School students who are recipients of the scholarships include Erin Brooker, Isaac Wujek, Renae Ramey and Eli Postula.

Erin Brooker received a $2,000 scholarship award. She is the daughter of Sue and Jim Brooker of Granville. Her family includes two siblings.

During her four years at Putnam County High School, Brooker participated in National Honors Society, Interact Club, Student Council, Journalism Club, WYSE, basketball and track.

She volunteered service at blood drives, St. Margaret’s Hospital and tutored at Putnam County Junior High in an after-school program. Brooker’s future plans are to attend Illinois Valley Community College majoring in Biology and then transfer to a university and become a Physician Assistant.

Isaac Wujek received a $2,000 scholarship award. He is the son of Katie and Dan Wujek of Granville. His family includes two siblings.

During his four years at Putnam County High School, Wujek participated in National Honors Society, Interact Club, Pep and Concert bands, golf, scholastic bowl and FFA.

Wujek also had service activities including 4H, acting as a student ambassador for Illinois Valley Community College and service to his church. His future plans are to attend Illinois Valley Community College and transfer to a four-year university to study psychology and become a therapist.

Renae Ramey received a $1,500 scholarship award. She is the daughter of Terry and Art Ramey of Granville. Her family includes one sibling.

During her four years at Putnam County High School, Ramey participated in National Honors Society, Interact Club, Student Council, FFA, basketball, volleyball and track.

She has service activities of helping at basketball and volleyball camps, food drives for FFA, working concession stands for boys and girls town ball and acting as a volunteer firefighter.

Ramey’s future plans are to attend Illinois Valley Community College then transfer to the University of Illinois to continue in the field of Ag Business or Ag Communications.

Eli Postula received a $1,500 scholarship award. He is the son of Shelly and Jeff Postula of Mark. His family includes one sibling.

During his four years at Putnam County High School, Postula participated in golf, Interact Club, Boy Scouts and 4-H club.

His service work includes an Eagle Scout project, backpack ministries, and clearing trails at the PC Conservation area. He also participated in part time work.

Postula’s future plans are to attend Iowa State University to study electrical engineering and pursue a career in the renewable energy sector.