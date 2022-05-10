Peru Police Department reminds motorists to ‘Click It or Ticket’

Peru Police Department announced Tuesday increased enforcement for the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign May 13 to 31. Motorists are reminded to buckle up. “Click It or Ticket” focuses on safety education and law enforcement support to save lives.

“Seat belts have proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash,” said department spokesman Lt. Doug Bernabei. “Unfortunately, many still do not buckle up. Worse yet, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to younger generations who follow the example set by their elders.”

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they are only effective if they are used.

While Illinois has a 93.5% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.