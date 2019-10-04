Chester Weger’s parole hearing delayed into November

A parole hearing for the Starved Rock murderer has been moved to the week before Thanksgiving.

Chester O. Weger, 80, learns Nov. 21 whether he’ll go free after serving nearly six decades for murder.

Weger was initially set for a parole hearing on Halloween; but a spokesman for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board said Thursday the board’s hearing schedule was moved back a full three weeks.

Weger will not personally be present that day. By rule, prisoners are interviewed in a separate process, and board members consider release at hearings where prosecutors and other interested parties can address the board.

Weger is serving life in prison for killing Lillian Oetting, one of three women bludgeoned to death in 1960 at Starved Rock State Park. He also admitted to killing Oetting’s two companions in a recanted confession.

Speculation has grown in recent years that Weger might be freed in light of his advancing age, and at hearings in 2018 and 2017, Weger fell one vote short of going free.

Additionally, Weger’s prosecutor died recently — Peru attorney Anthony Raccuglia passed away in May at age 85 — and the board, earlier this year, freed another local killer, Henry Hillenbrand, who was serving an effective life sentence for two Streator shooting deaths.

