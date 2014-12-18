Starved Rock murderer denied parole in 9-3 vote

Something in Chester Weger’s long-ago past gave Illinois’ parole board reason to re-think the possibility of letting him out.

This morning, the Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted 9-3 against letting the so-called Starved Rock murderer, in prison since 1961, from being paroled.

La Salle County state’s attorney Brian Towne was present for the hearing (Weger was not), and said the board voted against release after emerging from closed session to discuss recently-disclosed information from Weger’s juvenile record.

Towne wasn’t allowed into closed session, but observed that several board members who’d once voted in favor of release commented the new information “was disturbing enough for them to reconsider.”

“I’m obviously ecstatic,” Towne said.

Diane Oetting, granddaughter of victim Lillian Oetting, issued a statement praising the board’s decision: “We would like to thank the members of the Prisoner Review Board for once again denying parole to Mr. Weger. We know they have a hard job and their decisions are not made lightly.”

