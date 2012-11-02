Starved Rock murderer denied parole

The Starved Rock murderer will not go free this year — but, once again, the vote to deny him parole was closely divided.

Thursday, the Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted 8-7 against granting parole to 73-year-old Chester O. Weger, who continues serving a life sentence for murder. He will be eligible for parole again in late October next year.

Weger was sentenced to life in prison for the 1960 murder of Lillian Oetting, a tourist found bludgeoned to death at Starved Rock State Park. Weger also confessed to, but was not convicted of, killing Oetting’s two companions, Frances Murphy and Mildred Lindquist. The suburban Chicago women had been bird watching in St. Louis Canyon.

The case baffled authorities for months. Eventually, then-state’s attorney Harland Warren identified the cords used to bind the women’s hands as kitchen twine. He found a similar spool in the pantry at Starved Rock Lodge.

Warren zeroed in on lodge employees and grew suspicious of a 21-year-old dishwasher, who’d been spotted with scratches on his face, consistent with a woman’s fingernails.

Weger also was an avid hunter who passed his lunch breaks taking target practice with a rifle. There had been a sexual assault — skeptically handled by police at the time — involving a suspect with a similar description.

Police and prosecutors corralled Weger for a late-night interview, during which he admitted bludgeoning the women in an attempted robbery.

Tony Raccuglia, the former assistant state’s attorney who prosecuted Weger, said he never believed the killings were the result of a botched robbery. Raccuglia concluded the attack was actually a botched sexual assault, though in that era he lacked the forensic techniques needed to prove it.

At trial, however, Weger recanted his confession.

Raccuglia acknowledged it was not uncommon then for police to beat a confession out of a suspect. With Weger, however, investigators opted for a hands-off approach.

The jury convicted Weger but then unleashed a surprise: They rejected calls for the death penalty and instead opted for life in prison. For an avid outdoorsman, they reported later, life behind bars would be a worse punishment than death.

The Committee to Free Chester Weger alleged numerous inconsistencies both in the physical evidence and in the testimony that led to Weger’s conviction. Police, they say, were in on the conspiracy to conceal the identity of the real killer, whom the committee openly named.