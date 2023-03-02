Favorite Nurse Contest

DO YOU KNOW AN OUTSTANDING NURSE?Calling all readers! Now through March 14, nominate your favorite nurse in the local area! Once all nominations have been submitted, a panel of Shaw Media staff and sponsors will choose 10 finalists. The winner will be determined by a public vote held from March 15-March 24. The winning nurse will receive a $300 gift certificate and will be featured in the paper!

Nominate here.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Title sponsors:

Smith’s Sales and Service

Liberty Village of Peru

McDonald’s - Spring Valley, Mendota, Princeton

Supporting sponsors:

SGKR Law

Maze Lumber

OSF Healthcare