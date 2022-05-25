L-P softball jumps ahead early in regional semifinal win

DUNLAP — The La Salle-Peru softball team entered Tuesday’s Class 3A Dunlap Regional semifinal with a plan at the plate.
“We were told to wait back, we did it and we came through,” L-P freshman Callie Mertes said.
The No. 3-seeded Cavaliers executed their offensive game plan to perfection in the first two innings with seven of their nine hits going to the opposite field as they scored nine runs to spark a 9-1 victory over No. 6 Dunlap.
“We work really hard on going with the pitch,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “A lot of those girls are hitters, We’re averaging more than 10 runs per game so we have to be doing something right. These girls have worked their butts off at hitting.”
L-P (25-4) advances to the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against No. 2 Rock Island (21-6).
“I expect it will be a big fight, but we aren’t going to give up,” Mertes said.
The Rocks routed No. 8 Peoria Notre Dame 15-0 in four innings in Tuesday’s first semifinal.
University of Tennessee recruit Taylor Pannell leads the Rocks as the team’s shortstop and lead-off hitter. She’s hitting .473 with 13 home runs, 12 doubles, 46 runs and 30 RBIs.
“Rock Island isn’t going to give us anything, we’re going to have to take what we can get from them,” Huebbe said. “(They have strong) pitching and they have Pannell, whose going to Tennessee. We’re going to have to come up with a plan for her. Hopefully we can get her out and work our way from there.”
The Cavs got off to a strong start with five runs in the first inning.
Taylor Martyn slapped a one-out double to left field to get L-P going before Paige Kirkman followed with an RBI single.
Maddy Pangrcic was hit by a pitch and Ava Lannen singled to load the bases.
After a popout, Mertes blooped a single to shallow right field to score two runs and Ava Lambert ripped a two-run double to cap the scoring.
“It got us going,” Mertes said about the five-run first inning. “We weren’t as nervous on defense and we just kept hitting.”
In the second, Avah Moriarty led off with a walk and Martyn followed with a single.
Kirkman smacked a two-run double to right field before Pangrcic hit an RBI double to left.
After two outs, Mertes slapped the ball into the right field corner for an RBI triple.
Mertes finished 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, a single, three RBIs and a run, Martyn went 3 for 4 with a double and a pair of runs and Kirkman was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
“I can’t be upset we stopped scoring because they made good plays,” Huebbe said. “We hit the heck out of the ball. Even those innings we didn’t score we were hitting the ball hard.”
With a nine-run cushion, L-P pitcher Chloe Mitchell and the defense kept the Eagles in check.
Mitchell allowed one run — which came in the sixth inning — on four hits while striking out 11 batters and walking one.
“I’m really proud of the way we played defense,” Huebbe said. “Chloe’s ball moves a lot. She misses bats.”