Putnam County softball struggles in loss to Dwight

GRANVILLE – After a week off of games, the Putnam County softball team struggled in its return to the field.
The Panthers managed only two hits and committed six errors in a 15-0, five-inning loss to Dwight in a Tri-County Conference game Tuesday.
“We definitely did not play our best today,” PC coach Angie Heiser said. “We needed this experience to really show the things we need to work on the rest of the season. This team needed to face a challenging opponent to learn how to bounce back and make adjustments to do better the next day.
“We definitely need to work on playing together, picking each other up when someone doesn’t perform their best in the field and making adjustments in our at-bats so we are producing more runs.”
The Panthers (3-1, 1-1 Tri-County) had a tough time producing offensively against Dwight pitcher Samantha Harsh.
Gabby Doyle led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, moved to second on a groundout and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
No other PC runner advanced past first base.
Sadie Bailey was hit by a pitch in the fourth but was caught stealing.
Pinch hitter Valeria Villagomez had PC’s only other hit with a two-out single in the fifth before the game ended on a strikeout.
“This was a good challenge for us because even though we started off the season on a very high note with three wins, the one thing we have not faced is some challenging pitching with faster speed and some movement,” Heiser said. “Our offense just wasn’t used to what was being dealt. That’s something we’re going to practice so we can improve next time we see a pitcher like that.”
The Trojans had little trouble offensively.
Dwight leadoff hitter Megan Livingston and No. 2 hitter Jordan Schultz – who combined to go 9 for 10 with seven runs and three RBIs – got the Trojans started in the first inning.
Livingston started the game with a single and Schultz followed with a single of her own.
Both scored on a two-out single by Averi Jury.
Dwight added a run in the second before breaking the game open with nine runs in the third inning.
Livingston, Schultz and Alexis Thetard hit back-to-back-to-back RBI triples in the third while Erin Anderson and Avery Scheuer each scored twice and drove in a run in the inning.
The Trojans scored two more runs in the fourth and tacked on another in the fifth.
The game was Putnam County’s first in a week and only the Panthers’ second game since March 17.
“Spring is always kind of rough, but this spring just seems rougher than last year,” Heiser said. “Last year we had better weather starting later. It’s been tough trying to keep the team motivated in that competition mode and in-game mode, but I’m hopeful the weather is going to break, and when it finally does we will have a little more experience under our belt and be able to learn from these longer gapes of time where we’re not really actively competing.”
Heiser said more game experience will be beneficial for a PC squad that returns many starters but is still young with only one senior.
“We’re going through some growing pains right now as far as gaining more experience, gaining more confidence and showing how tough we are when we are facing tough teams,” Heiser said.