2022 NewsTribune Volleyball All-Area Team

A look at the top volleyball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2022 season:
FIRST TEAM
Tori Balma, Putnam County, sr., S: Balma ranked second in the area in assists at 6.5 per set. Before PC moved to a 5-1, she also was an offensive threat and finished the season with 1.9 kills per set. She was named First-Team All-Tri-County Conference.
Ali Bosnich, St. Bede, jr., MH: Bosnich was a force at the net for the Bruins as she ranked fifth in the area in kills (2.7 per set) and was tied for second in blocks (0.7 per set). She was voted First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Olivia Gartin, Princeton, sr., OH: Gartin was the area’s top offensive weapon, putting down an area-best 3.9 kills per set for the Tigers. She was unanimously selected All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Taylor Martyn, La Salle-Peru, sr., L: Martyn was a strong back row presence and server for the Cavaliers. She ranked top 10 in the area in digs (4.2 per set) and aces (0.6 per set). She was named All-Interstate 8 Conference.
Kaylin Rients, Fieldcrest, sr., MH: Rients was a solid No. 2 offensive weapon for the Knights, who won 29 games and advanced to a sectional championship. She was voted Second-Team All-Heart of Illinois Conference.
Nevaeh Sansone, Earlville, jr., OH: Sansone was a strong all-around player for the Red Raiders, ranking top 10 in the area in kills (2.6 per set), digs (3.4 per set) and aces (0.5 per set). She was unanimous All-Little Ten Conference.
Allie Wiesenhofer, Fieldcrest, jr., OH: The NewsTribune Volleyball Player of the Year was second in the area in kills (3.5 per set) and finished top 10 in the area in digs (3.7 per set). She was unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference.
SECOND TEAM
Gabriella Garcia, Henry-Senachwine, sr., L
Brooklyn Guelde, Earlville, jr., S
Ella Hermes, St. Bede, jr., L
Camryn Piscia, La Salle-Peru, sr., MH
Maggie Richetta, Putnam County, jr., MH
Addison Urbanski, La Salle-Peru, jr., S
Kaitlin White, Fieldcrest, jr., S
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaitlyn Anderson, Henry-Senachwine, so., S/MH; Reanna Brant, Mendota, jr., MH; Natasha Faber-Fox,Princeton, jr., S; Emma Garretson, La Salle-Peru, sr., OH; Lily Keutzer, Princeton, sr., OH; Lily Leifheit, Mendota, jr., L; Carolyn Megow, Fieldcrest, sr., L; Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley, jr., S; Ella Thacker, Bureau Valley, jr., MH