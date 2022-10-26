L-P volleyball stays hot, advances to regional final

GENESEO — The La Salle-Peru volleyball team entered the postseason riding high.
The Cavaliers won their final 11 regular-season matches, with coach Mark Haberkorn’s 1,000th career victory included in the stretch.
“We knew our potential [entering the postseason],” L-P senior Camryn Piscia said. “We knew we could stay up, and if we played how we should be playing, we should win.”
The No. 5-seeded Cavs continued their momentum Tuesday as they opened the Class 3A Geneseo Regional with a 25-22, 25-22 victory over the No. 3-seeded hosts.
“Anytime you get on a winning streak, it’s all confidence,” Haberkorn said. “We’re playing with a lot of energy and a lot of confidence. Everybody is upbeat. Everybody is excited. That’s a major part. We’re playing our best volleyball right now.”
L-P (23-11) advances to play No. 2 Rock Island (21-12) in the championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.
It is the Cavs’ first regional final since 2019, as there was no postseason in the spring 2021 season and L-P lost in a regional semifinal last year.
“It’s been a couple years since we’ve been in a regional final,” Haberkorn said. “It’s time to start winning tournaments and regionals again. We already won one tournament this year. It’s time to win a regional.”
The Rocks advanced with a 25-10, 25-11 victory over No. 6 Sterling in Tuesday’s first match.
“They played excellent tonight,” Haberkorn said. “They played with a lot of emotion and a lot of energy. Rock Island hits hard and they’re very aggressive. We’re going to have to play to the level we played tonight or more in order to be successful.
“We’re a No. 5 seed. There’s no pressure on us. We’re playing the No. 2 seed, the highest seed here. Anything can happen. It should be an exciting match.”
On Tuesday, the first set was close early, as neither L-P nor Geneseo led by more than three points until a service error by the Maple Leafs brought Marissa Sanchez to the service line and she rattled off six points to give the Cavs a 21-14 lead.
The Maple Leafs rallied within two points at 23-21, but a kill by Piscia set up set point, and after a kill by Geneseo’s Kathryn VanDeWoestyne, the Maple Leafs hit the ball out of bounds to give L-P the set.
The Cavs built an 11-4 lead in the second set before Geneseo clawed back into it, eventually tying the set at 16.
It was tied at 17, 18, 19, 21 and 22 before the Cavs scored the final three points on a pair of Geneseo errors around an Olivia Shetterly tip.
“I thought we played very, very well tonight,” Haberkorn said. “I thought we were sharp right from the start. We might not have played our best match, but we played probably our most complete match. We were hustling. We were picking up balls. Our sets, our hitters, serving, everything just seemed to be clicking tonight against a very good team.”
Piscia and Shetterly gave the Cavs an advantage in the middle as Piscia put down a team-high seven kills, while Shetterly had five.
“One of our strengths this year on offense is in the middle,” Haberkorn said. “You have to get the pass before we get the middles involved. Give our back row and setters a lot of credit. The pass was there and the setters made great sets and great choices. Our middles have done that almost all year.”
Jayden Dyke had five kills for L-P, Addison Urbanski had 14 assists and six digs, and Taylor Martyn added 14 digs and seven points.