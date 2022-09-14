L-P volleyball gets back home, on track with win over Plano

LA SALLE – After a four-match stretch on the road, the La Salle-Peru volleyball team was ready to be home Tuesday.
Being in their own environment proved to be just want the Cavaliers needed, as they defeated Plano, 25-14, 25-14, in an Interstate 8 Conference match to snap a three-match losing streak.
“We played three very good teams [the last three matches], and all three were on the road,” L-P coach Mark Haberkorn said. “Playing on the road is difficult. We were looking forward to playing at home. It’s been a while since we’ve played at home, and I think it brought out the best in us tonight.”
The Cavs showed how comfortable they were at home right off the bat, as they jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first set and led by at least five points the rest of the way. Addison Urbanski blocked a Plano kill attempt for a sideout that gave L-P a 2-1 lead, and Taylor Martyn then rattled off six points in a run that included an ace and kills by Urbanski and Emma Garretson.
“I thought we played with a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” Haberkorn said. “It was a great team effort. I felt we excelled in just about every phase of the game. I felt we were consistent. We executed offensively and defensively.”
Unlike the last three matches, the Cavs managed to sustain runs.
In the second set, L-P took a 7-2 lead before the Reapers closed within 8-5. However, a kill by Garretson gave the Cavs a 9-5 lead and put Bridget Hoskins at the service line. The junior served a five-point run – that included a block by Katie Sowers, a kill by Addison Duttlinger and back-to-back kills by Olivia Shetterly – to push the L-P lead to 14-6.
“It was just executing and being consistent,” Haberkorn said. “The last three matches, we’d get one or two points and then give up three or four points. We weren’t able to get any flow or rhythm. Tonight, we were able to play with a little more teamwork and we got a lot of swings, and that’s a big part.”
While the Cavs (6-6, 1-2 Interstate 8) were able to get back on track, the Reapers saw their losing streak extended to 10 matches, but coach Brittany Schutter saw improvement.
“I feel like today we were on the mend compared to the last couple games,” Schutter said. “We came out really strong at the beginning of the season, and now we’re on a 10-game losing streak, so it’s been hard for them to find their rhythm again. I feel like they’re overthinking it a little bit and trying too hard.
“I think we were more aggressive today. We just had a tournament at Sandwich, and you could tell everybody was just a little bit tentative to try hitting. They didn’t want to make a mistake. We told everyone to just go out and be yourself, and if you think it’s right to swing on the ball, then swing on the ball, and if you think it’s right to tip, then tip.”
For L-P, Garretson put down six kills; Shetterly had five kills and two blocks; Urbanski contributed nine assists, eight points, two kills and two blocks; Sowers added eight points, eight assists, four kills and four digs; and Taylor Martyn chipped in 13 points and nine digs.
Alexandria Bishop had nine kills to lead Plano (4-13, 0-3), while Kalia Young added two kills and a block.
“When [Bishop] is on, we do better,” Schutter said. “Our offense has to understand that it’s exciting when she’s on, but we have to mix it up, because the other team starts adjusting.”