L-P volleyball looks ‘to start winning regionals and conference titles again’

When Taylor Martyn was growing up, she knew the La Salle-Peru volleyball program as a powerhouse.
Now a senior, Martyn is looking to help the Cavaliers get back to that status after back-to-back losing seasons.
“I remember growing up watching L-P play when they went to state,” Martyn said. “I really think it would be great for our program and great for the community to see that we’re building back up and we are improving.”
With several starters back, a pair of key players returning from injury and a solid group of newcomers, the Cavs are looking to get the program back to its winning ways.
L-P had 32 consecutive winning seasons, won 20 conference titles and 19 regional championships before going 10-11 in the spring 2021 season and 10-24 last season when the Cavs saw a five-year regional championship streak snapped.
“We’re aggressive, competitive and athletic from top to bottom,” said L-P coach Mark Haberkorn, who enters the season needing 21 victories to reach 1,000 in his career. “We have good volleyball IQ. We have unbelievable work ethic. We’re getting good leadership from our seniors. We’re expecting to have a good year, and if we can work a little harder and communicate a little better it could be a super year.
“It’s time for us to start winning regionals and conference titles again. We’re looking at this is where we’re going to start. The time is now.”
Martyn returns as a three-year starter at libero, while senior Brooklyn Ficek is back with experience on defense. Kaylee Abens, Nica Hein, Marissa Sanchez and Bridget Hoskins also will contribute in the back row.
“Our defense has improved so much,” said Martyn, who led the team in digs and aces last season. “We’ve all started to come closer together and have been able to understand who has what ball and know each other’s strengths and be able to work off that. We’ve been working super hard day in and day out in the gym.
“It’s going to help [the team] so much. If we’re able to get a ball up, I have complete faith in the setters and hitters that we’re going to get a kill, and we’re going to get that point.”
Up front, Camryn Piscia returns in the middle after leading the team in kill percentage and finishing second in kills and blocks.
The Cavs will get a big boost in the front row with the return of seniors Emma Garretson and Olivia Shetterly from injury.
Garretson will play outside hitter while Shetterly, who started as a sophomore, plays in the middle.
“Both of them will be major hitters this season for us,” Haberkorn said. “We’re going to count on them for a lot of offense along with Cam Piscia.”
Addison Duttlinger, Katie Sowers, Olivia Weber, Ava Lambert, Lily Ficek and Jayden Dyke will contribute as outside hitters, while Addison Urbanski, Adriana Knowles, Taylor Pinter, Olivia Milton and Jasmine Garman will play on the right side.
“I think our offense will be pretty good,” Piscia said. “Our hitters connect well with our setters. I think as long as our passes are there we’ll get good hits.”
Martyn said the front row has done well blocking.
“Our blocking has improved tremendously,” Martyn said. “We have been working on that as well, and we’re getting so many touches, and even if we just get a touch and not a full block we’re able to work with that and still get a hitting opportunity.”
A trio of setters will be delivering the hitting opportunities.
Sowers is back after getting significant time last season, while Duttlinger and Urbanski are moving up to the varsity after setting for the sophomore team last season.
“We have three very good setters,” Haberkorn said. “All three can run the offense efficiently. They’ll definitely be a strength for us this year.
Haberkorn said there’s not a clear cut favorite in the Interstate Eight Conference after Kaneland dominated the past two seasons.
“I think it’s going to be more wide open this year than some other years,” Haberkorn said. “There’s a possibility for a lot of teams to win the title, and I think we’re one of those teams if we come in, take care of business and play to the level that we can play.”