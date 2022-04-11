L-P graduate Arika Richardson to play volleyball at Indiana State

La Salle-Peru graduate Arika Richardson reached the pinnacle of junior college volleyball over the past two seasons at Parkland College.
Now, she’s moving on to the highest level of college volleyball.
After helping the Cobras to an 89-5 record, an NJCAA Division II national championship and a national runner-up finish, Richardson will continue her career at Indiana State University, an NCAA Division I school.
“I have dreamed of becoming a Division I athlete for as long as I can remember, so I am extremely excited to start this journey,” Richardson said. “I never would have imagined that I would be playing at the highest level of collegiate volleyball.”
Richardson chose ISU over Angelo State and Ferris state.
“I chose Indiana State because the coaches showed consistent interest in me and cared about me as a person just as much as an athlete,” Richardson said. “I loved the campus and it just felt comfortable.”
In her second season at Parkland, Richardson played a key role on the Cobras’ 56-3 national championship team.
She recorded 461 kills, which ranked second on the team, to go along with 175 blocks and 101 digs.
“I am excited to bring everything I learned at Parkland to ISU,” Richardson said. “I’ve grown a lot just within these two years on and off the court and I am looking forward to sharing it with a new team.”
Richardson joins an Indiana State program that earned their first even DI postseason berth last season.
The Sycamores went 18-13, including 9-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference, reached the MVC Tournament semifinals and earned a spot in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
“Being a national champion, I believe ISU noticed my drive and ambition to win and I am looking forward to being that player at a higher level,” Richardson said. “I want to continue to influence other players to never settle and continue to want more.”