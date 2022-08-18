BCR girls tennis preview capsules

The two area girls tennis teams — St. Bede and Princeton — all have a mix of veteran and new players. Here’s a look:
Coach: Connie Lind
Top returning players: Kailee Winner, Sr.; Sadie Thornton, Sr.; Emile Merkel, So.; Nora Schneider, So.; Abby Ward, Jr.
Top newcomers: Erah Goodale, Jr.; Kambri Fisher, Jr.; Katie Kammerer, Jr.; Olivia Longeville, Jr.; Josie Leone, Jr.
Worth noting: The Tigresses have a pair of returning seniors in Winner and Thornton who will team up at No. 1 doubles this season. Winner played No. 1 singles last year, while Thornton played No. 2 doubles. A pair of sophomores will fill the singles positions in Merkel and Schneider. Merkel played No. 2 singles last year and Schneider was part of the No. 3 doubles team. Lind said who will play which singles spot is still up in the air. Ward played No. 3 doubles season and will do so once again, but with a new partner in Goodale. Fisher and Kammerer played No. 1 doubles on the freshman/sophomore level last year and are moving into the No. 2 doubles spot on the varsity. “Our goals are to always give 100 percent and to have fun while doing it,” Lind said. ... There are 13 girls on the F/S squad, including returning sophomores Katelynn Hartmann (No. 1 singles), Zoey Byers, Hannah Herro and Sophia Carlson. Newcomers are freshmen Sophi Alt, Gracie Anderson, Tessa Carlson, Anika Hansen, Mazie Morris, Bailey Oliver, Audrey Thompson and Elin Workman and sophomore Brooklin Miceli.
Coach: Jill Urban-Bollis
Top returning players: Morgan Nawa, Sr.; Abby Michels, Sr.; Mia Morrow, Sr.; Allyssa Schirz, Sr.; Brianna Torres, Sr.; Kristal De La Torre, Sr.; Lily Rauh, Sr.; Olivia Orteza, Jr.; Rubi De La Torre, Jr.; Kristina Penaverde, Jr.; Madalyn Dittmar, Jr.
Top newcomers: Allyssa Engels, Sr.; Jeanna Ladzinski, Jr.; Ella Englehaupt, Jr.; Genavyve Barnes, Fr.; Ava Latin, Fr.
Worth noting: Nawa will lead a large group of returning players for the Bruins after going 10-5 as part of St. Bede’s No. 1 doubles team last season. She’ll be back playing doubles, but her partner is uncertain. “We are looking to pair her up with a player who will bring energy to the team and have another successful doubles season,” Urban-Bollis said. Engels is back after a year of recovery from shoulder surgery, while Michels is a veteran player who is currently recovering from an injury. Rauh played singles last season, while Morrow, Schirz and Krystal De La Torre played doubles. Orteza and Rubi De La Torre showed promise as a doubles team last year. “We will explore options to see which doubles teams have the right chemistry and will work well together,” Urban-Bollis said. Urban-Bollis said she is looking for players to reach their potential. “We are definitely looking forward to a productive and positive tennis season,” Urban-Bollis said. “It is great to be back in a normal season and it is our goal to stay healthy with the hope that the season will bring out the best in each of our players.”