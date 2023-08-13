2023 NewsTribune girls golf preview capsules

La Salle-Peru
Coach: Patrick Goy
Top returners: Allie Thome, jr.; Albiona Useini, jr.; Makenna Zimmer, jr.
Key newcomers: Delani Duggan, fr.; Sophia Chiu, so.
Worth noting: With NewsTribune All-Area golfer Avah Moriarty gone to graduation, Thome takes over as the Cavaliers’ No. 1 golfer. Last fall, Thome averaged 51 for nine holes and 98 for 18 holes. She qualified for sectional and was NewsTribune All Area. “We will be looking for her to be a leader and have an even better season than last year,” Goy said. Duggan and Chiu “will definitely make an impact for us,” Goy said. Goy looks for the Cavs to perform well in the Interstate 8 Conference. “I do believe we will be competitive in our conference this season along with on a match to match basis,” Goy said. “We have some nice depth with our roster this season so we should get solid scores and contributions from all our players each time we compete.”
St. Bede
Coach: Rich Cummings
Top returners: Anna Cyrocki, so.; Erin Dove, sr.
Worth noting: With NewsTribune Golfer of the Year Gianna Grivetti graduated, Cyrocki and Dove will step in for bigger roles for the Bruins. Dove, who was a First Team Three Rivers All-Conference golfer, averaged a 59. Cyrocki was third in scoring for the Bruins last season as a freshman with a 62 average. Also returning are seniors Aleah Espel, Bella Hagenbugh and Daliayah Farris and sophomore Brianna MartInez. “This will make up the core of the team lead by Erin, who is much improved from last year. The rest of the team were all new to golf just last year, so a lot is still in the learning process for the seniors,” Cummings said. The Bruins coach is looking for a lot of good things from Cyrocki and Martinez, adding “they both came on real strong at the close of last season and both should have a strong impact this year.” Joining the team this year are juniors Andrea Bradner and Avery Entrican, sophomores Mae Haganbugh and Beatrice Vasquez, a boarding student from Mexico, and freshman Eden Galvan. “They are new to the sport so we are all working at figuring out this madness called golf,” Cummings said.
Hall
Coach: Mason Kimberley
Top returners: Jamie Valez, jr.
Worth noting: Valez is the only girls golfer in the Hall program this season. It will be her third year with the team. “She is looking forward to competing in her first regional tournament this fall,” Kimberley said.
Princeton
Coach: Brandon Crawford
Top returners: Addie Carr, jr.; Addie Hecht, sr.; Ava Morton, sr.; Halli Peterson, jr.
Key newcomers: Morgan Foes, sr.
Worth noting: The Tigresses had a wave of newcomers last year and have picked up another new golfer this fall in Foes, who comes over from volleyball. Carr had a strong first year on the links as a sophomore, leading PHS with a 59 average. Hecht also came on strong for PHS in her first year last season, shooting a 62 average. They will serve as co-captains. Peterson also carried a 62 average for the Tigresses last year. PHS picked up a foursome of freshmen in Anna Boughton, Mya Callison, Hanna Claiborne and Brinley Kloepping. “We return four girls and I hope to see their leadership and mentorship with our newcomers. As a team, we have to focus on the little things and do our very best to keep the big numbers off the scorecard,” Crawford said. “Win or lose, this is going to be a fun group to be around. They know when to work and when to joke and for me that is a nice reminder to keep things light, fun, and take things one swing at a time.”
Bureau Valley
Coach: David Lind
Top returner: Kirstyn Balensiefen, sr.
Worth noting: Balensiefen is the only Storm golfer who has played before and she only joined the team last year. The remaining squad members are all first-year golfers - seniors Rashida Martin and Abby Wall, sophomore Katrina Wahl and freshmen Michaela Noder and Gracie Phillips. “We are learning the game of golf. I have already seen so much improvement after only one week of practice,” Lind said. “We will continue to work on improving and hopefully compete by the middle of the season. I am happy for the two new seniors and my returning senior. I am excited to see how the underclassmen do and hope they grow each year.”
Amboy-LaMoille
Coach: Zach Ross
Top returners: None
Key newcomers: Graci Holmgren, jr.; Emma Dinges, sr.
Worth noting: The Clippers have two newcomers out for the team this season. “We’re just going to be working on improving all year long,” Ross said.
Earlville
Coach: Dillon Reel
Top returners: Mya Ramey, so.
Key newcomers: Chesney Auter, sr.; Rylee Hill, fr.
Worth noting: The Red Raiders took a big hit to graduation, including losing a pair of golfers who are now playing in college in Lexie Campbell (Monmouth) and Kaydence Harp (Marian University). Ramey is the only returnee. Reel expects a solid debut season from Hill. “I think Rylee has a chance to make a big impact,” Reel said. “She played really well last year in junior high. Coming into this year, she’s playing well the week I’ve seen so far.”
Fieldcrest
Coach: Lisa Lindstrom
Top returners: Jessica Schultz, jr.; Julia Ehrnthaller, jr.; Gwen Frei, jr.; Emily Wells, sr.; Ava Marty, sr.
Key newcomers: Olivia Bernardi, fr.; Allie Burton, fr.
Worth noting: The Knights have a strong core of returning players, led by Schultz, who put in time over the summer to improve her game. “She has been practicing over the summer and hoping to see great things,” Lindstorm said. Bernardi and Burton “could make a big impact on the team” during their first high school season. “As a team, I would love to see them advance (in the postseason),” Lindstorm said. “Potentially, we have a few that could advance as individuals.”