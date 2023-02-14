L-P’s Brooklyn Ficek to play basketball at Wisconsin-Parkside

Over the years, La Salle-Peru senior Brooklyn Ficek has spent countless hours working on basketball in pursuit of playing at the next level.
All that time has paid off.
Ficek has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, an NCAA Division II school in Somers, Wisc.
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work and dedication,” Ficek said. “The long hours in the gym, not going out with friends when I have tournaments on the weekends. It was just a lot of sacrifices that I’ve had to make. In the end, it’s for a good cause.”
Ficek chose Parkside over Grand Valley State University and several other Division II schools.
“The environment and the coaches were very nice, and my teammates and other freshmen coming in, I really like all them,” Ficek said. “It’s nice being surrounded by good people.”
Ficek said Parkside showed a lot of interest in her over the summer.
“(The recruiting process) was very hard for the past couple years,” Ficek said. “This summer I had a few schools interested, but Parkside was there for every tournament all over in different states. Them being there and wanting me to play for them, it makes it really easy.”
Ficek joins a Parkside squad that is 16-8 overall and 11-3 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season. The Rangers have had winning records the last three seasons.
“Hopefully I can be a strong point guard and get a lot of assists like I do now,” Ficek said. “I just want to play, get everyone involved and have good seasons.”
Ficek, who was NewsTribune All-Area and All-Interstate 8 Conference her first three years of high school, has scored more than 1,000 career points for the Cavaliers.
As a senior, she has helped L-P to a 17-13 record.
“Brooklyn is an example for the younger girls in our area what hard work and dedication can achieve,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “Parkside is getting a competitor above all else that should thrive with her ball-handling, shooting and increased spacing in the college game.
“We can’t wait to see her continue her playing career.”