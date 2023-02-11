NewsTribune girls basketball regional preview

The IHSA girls basketball state series begins Saturday.
Here’s a look at all the regionals involving NewsTribune-area teams.
Class 3A Ottawa Regional
Schedule
Saturday
No. 9 Streator (4-27) at No. 8 Morris (9-21), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 Geneseo (24-6) vs. Morris/Streator winner, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Ottawa (24-6) vs. No. 6 La Salle-Peru (17-13), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Title game, 7 p.m.
Outlook: La Salle-Peru has dropped its first two meetings with the rival Pirates this season, losing 43-34 on Jan. 27 and 50-28 on Dec. 7. “We’ve been talking about playing Ottawa again for the last week and a half,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “Our girls play travel volleyball with them. They play softball with them. They know each other. Hopefully it works out well. It’s the third time we’re going to see them. We know what they run. We know what they run. We have three days to prepare for it. It just comes down to making shots on their home court.” The top-seeded Maple Leafs enter the postseason on a seven-game winning streak, while the Pirates have won six in a row and the Cavaliers won their last two regular season games.
Next step: Winner advances to the Richwoods Sectional to face the winner of the Limestone Regional.
Class 1A Putnam County Regional
Schedule
Saturday
No. 10 Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn (4-25) at No. 9 Midland (8-22), 1 p.m.
No. 11 DePue (8-15) at No. 6 St. Bede (8-20), 2 p.m.
Monday
No. 2 Putnam County (21-8) vs. Henry/Midland winner, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Newark (22-7) vs. St. Bede/DePue winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Title game, 7 p.m.
Outlook: In a possible regional title game preview, Newark defeated Putnam County 32-19. “They’re relentless on defense,” PC coach Jared Sale said. “They want to get up and trap everywhere. It’s a zone trap fully extended. If you break it and don’t score and run the half court offense, they try to trap every corner off that, too. The biggest thing is if you can handle that pressure, you can get layups on the back end of it. If you can do that, I think you give yourself a really good chance. We’d like to keep them in the half court as much as possible and make them run offense and not get layups off pressure.” Sale said the regular season matchup would be a “chess match” in which neither team wanted to show much. “My initial thought was I absolutely do not like having to see them twice in 10 days,” Sale said. “The more I thought about it, I actually like it a little better. It really gives you a chance to see what they’re going to do against you. Part of our job as a coaching staff is to find a way to exploit things we see and make some adjustments.” However, Sale is not looking past the semifinal game against either Henry or Midland. The Panthers have beaten Henry twice and Midland three times. Last year, PC beat Midland three times in the regular season before losing to the Timberwolves in the regional. “You just never know when you have to play a team that many times,” Sale said. “All it takes is one bad night by you or one good one for them.” St. Bede, which would face Newark with a win over DePue, ended the regular season on a high note with a 44-42 win over Ridgeview.
Next step: Winner advances to the Serena Sectional to play the winner of the Willows Academy Regional.
Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional
Schedule
Saturday
No. 9 Bureau Valley at No. 6 IVC, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Kewanee at No. 5 Hall, 1 p.m.
Monday
No. 2 Princeton vs. Bureau Valley/IVC winner, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Monmouth-Roseville vs. Hall/Kewanee winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Title game, 7 p.m.
Outlook: Princeton, which set a school record for wins with 26, will have to beat Bureau Valley for a fourth time or an IVC team it beat by just three points last week to advance to the final. “Going into regional, we are excited and confident that we can compete with anyone. We also know that it will be no easy task,” Princeton coach Darcy Kepner said. “Each team in the regional is a competitive and a well-coached team that will challenge us. We aren’t taking anything for granted and working to prepare each day. Our kids have talked about winning a regional as their goal all year. We have to continue to work at practice and take one game at a time and hopefully we can meet that goal of being regional champs.” The Tigresses enter postseason off an 83-39 loss at Fieldcrest (28-3) on Thursday. Hall will square off with Kewanee for a third time. “We know we’re in for a battle and it’s always tough to beat any team three times in a season, let alone a conference team,” Hall coach T.J. Orlandi said. “I’m glad we get one more game at home but at the end of the day, you just have to go out and play and the team that executes will win. When healthy this year, we’ve played pretty well against some solid competition.” The Storm have won four straight heading into the postseason and eight of their last 10. “Without a doubt, the ladies have been playing much better basketball and have much more confidence in themselves. We are definitely focused on keeping the season going,” BV coach Matt Wasilewski said. Mon-Rose, runner-up in the TRC West, has won eight of its last 10.
Next step: Winner advances to the Rockridge Sectional to face the winner of the Olympia Regional.
Class 2A Wilmington Regional
Schedule
Saturday
No. 11 Wilmington (10-18) at No. 8 Manteno (14-12), 5:30 p.m.
No. 12 Beecher (10-20) at No. 7 Reed-Custer (15-15)
Monday
No. 1 Fieldcrest (28-3) vs. Manteno/Wilmington winner, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Seneca (21-9) vs. Reed-Custer/Beecher winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Title game, 7 p.m.
Outlook: The Knights begin their quest for a fourth straight regional title and a return trip to state on a hot streak, winning nine in a row after losing to Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the conference tournament. Fieldcrest beat five 20-plus win teams during the streak, including avenging the loss to Dee-Mack. “I think we’re playing pretty well right now,” Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally said. “We’ve had some good contests against some good teams. We had a good win on the road against Dee-Mack, which I thought was perfect for us this late in the season to go on the road in a hostile environment. To come back from 11 down in the third to get a win like that, I hope it prepares us for the postseason, but we still have things we have to work on.” If the seeds hold, the Knights will have a rematch against Seneca in the regional final after beating the Irish 30-17 last season in the Seneca Regional final. Fieldcrest has beaten Seneca twice this season – 65-42 in the Flanagan/Seneca tournament to start the season and 59-43 at the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic. Kennedy Hartwig, Seneca’s 1,000-point scorer, did not play in the second meeting. “We know they’ll be well prepared,” Neally said. “Obviously, we’re pretty familiar with each other. It should be exciting if we’re able to get to that championship game. Whoever we play, I think our girls will be ready to get out there and try to win a regional championship. … It’s a long road trip for us to Wilmington, but if I know anything about our fans, I know they’ll make the trip to come support the team.”
Next step: Winner advances to the Coal City Sectional to play the winner of the Momence Regional.
Class 2A Rosary Regional
Schedule
Saturday
No. 9 Somonauk (9-19) at No. 8 Rosary (6-23), 1 p.m.
No. 11 Mendota (5-23) at No. 7 Sandwich (11-20), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 Marian Central Catholic (23-7) vs. Rosary/Somonauk winner, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Wheaton Academy (15-9) vs. Sandwich/Mendota winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Title game, 7 p.m.
Outlook: The Trojans have lost 14 of their last 15 games but will look to extend the season against Sandwich. The winner faces Wheaton Academy in the semifinals.
Next step: Winner advances to the Winnebago Sectional to play the winner of the West Carroll Regional.
Class 1A Dwight Regional
Schedule
Saturday
No. 8 Earlville (13-17) at No. 7 Dwight (9-17), 10 a.m.
Monday
No. 1 Serena (22-8) vs. Earlville/Dwight winner, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Marquette (15-16) vs. No. 5 Gardner-South-Wilmington (12-19), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Title game, 7 p.m.
Outlook: Earlville snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over LaMoille in the regular season finale. The Red Raiders would face top-seeded Serena with a win Saturday. Earlville lost to Serena 59-21 earlier this season.
Next step: Winner advances to the Serena Sectional to face the winner of the Hinckley-Big Rock Regional.