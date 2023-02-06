Briefs: Fieldcrest girls basketball earns No. 1 seed

The Fieldcrest girls basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in its sub-sectional and will compete in the Class 2A Wilmington Regional.

The Knights will play in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 against the winner between No. 8 Manteno and No. 11 Wilmington.

Also in 2A, Princeton is a No. 2 seed and will play in the Bureau Valley Regional along with No. 5 Hall and No. 9 Bureau Valley.

The Storm play at No. 6 IVC in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 with the winner moving on to play the Tigresses at 6 p.m. Feb. 13. Hall hosts No. 10 Kewanee at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 with the winner facing No. 3 Monmouth-Roseville at 7:30 p.m. Feb 13.

Mendota is a No. 11 seed and will play at No. 7 Sandwich on Feb. 11 in a Class 2A Rosary Regional quarterfinal.

In Class 3A, La Salle-Peru earned a No. 6 seed and will play No. 4 Ottawa in an Ottawa Regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

In Class 1A, Putnam County is a No. 2 seed and is hosting a regional that also includes No. 6 St. Bede, No. 10 Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn and No. 11 DePue.

On Feb. 11, Henry will play at No. 9 Midland with the winner playing Putnam County in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Feb. 13, while DePue will play at St. Bede at 2 p.m. with the winner facing No. 3 Newark in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Earlville is a No. 8 seed and will play at No. 7 Dwight in a Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinal on Feb. 11.

WLPO to broadcast Pistol Shrimp baseball

A partnership between the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp and Starved Rock Media was announced Monday, making WLPO the flagship station for Pistol Shrimp baseball for the 2023 season.

All 58 regular season games and all postseason games will be aired on WLPO-Fm 103.9, WLPO-AM 1220 and on starvedrockmedia/wlpo.

“We’re proud to announce a partnership with the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp Prospect League baseball team to broadcast all their 2023 games,” Starved Rock Media president John Spencer said in a press release.

La Salle-Peru High School graduate Lucas Burris, the assistant general manager for the Shrimp, will remain the voice of the team after serving in the role the last two seasons.

“We know the quality of our broadcast content and the talent of our players is tops in the Prospect League,” Shrimp GM June Keeley said in the release. “This is an incredible opportunity to share that with fans as they listen live to Pistol Shrimp games on the most recognizable station in the Illinois Valley.”

The Pistol Shrimp open the 2023 season on the road in Springfield on May 31 with the home opener set for June 2.

Pistol Shrimp looking for host families

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are looking for host families for players for the 2023 season.

Due to expanded roster size, the Shrimp need more host families than previous seasons.

Minimum requirements are access to a bathroom and laundry and a private sleeping space.

To learn more, visit pistolshrimpbaseball.com and click on the community tab.