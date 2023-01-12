NewsTribune Girls Basketball Notebook: Jared Sale becomes PC’s winningest coach

Eight years ago, Jared Sale took over as the girls basketball coach at Putnam County, his alma mater.
On Monday, Sale became the program’s winningest coach with a 29-25 victory over Seneca.
With the win, Sale now is 108-103, surpassing the old mark of 107 wins by Jim Campbell, who led the Panthers to a 107-39 record from 1981-87.
“It’s a nice accomplishment,” Sale said. “I’ve been very fortunate over the last eight years to have great assistants and players who have bought into what we are trying to do here. It truly can’t be done without all of their contributions, so I’ve been very lucky in that aspect.”
Getting defensive
Hall has been playing well recently, as the Red Devils have won four games in a row and seven of their past nine.
A big reason for Hall’s success is its defense. The Red Devils are allowing 34.1 points per game, the lowest in the six years coach T.J. Orlandi has been with the program.
“Our defense is where we’ve hung our hat so far this year,” Orlandi said. “We’ve had some struggles on offense at different points, but we’ve pretty much been in every game because of our defense. Our girls really take pride in their defense and put in the work day in and day out.
“We’ve been seeing our offense starting to improve, so we’re hoping if that keeps going in the right direction and our defense continues at the level it’s been through the first half of the season, we’re going to see good things moving forward.”
Freshman phenoms
Princeton is 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the Three Rivers Conference East Division.
The Tigresses have a strong senior class leading the way, including Olivia Gartin (10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.9 steals per game), Mariah Hobson and Erin May, but they also have a pair of standout freshmen in Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll playing key roles.
Davis leads the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game, while Driscoll is third at 8.9 per contest.
Davis also leads the team in steals (3.3 per game) and field-goal percentage (415), while Driscoll leads the team in 3-point percentage (43.5%) and free-throw percentage (69.5%).
“We have had a great spark from our two freshmen Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll,” Princeton coach Darcy Kepner said.
Starting strong
Fieldcrest has jumped on teams early this season, as the Knights are averaging 18.7 points per game in the first quarter while allowing only 8.4 points per game in the first eight minutes.
Fieldcrest is 17-2 overall and 7-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.
Shooting well
DePue junior Veronica Fitzgerald has had success from beyond the 3-point line this season.
In one game, she knocked down six 3s en route to a 30-point performance. Fitzgerald is averaging 15 points per game.
Controlling the paint
Mendota’s Reanna Brant has been a dominating force down low this season.
She grabs an area-leading 12.8 rebounds per game and has blocked an area-best 3.3 shots per contest.
Doing it all
Earlville junior Madyson Olson has excelled in all aspects of the game for the Red Raiders.
She is leading the area in points (18.8 points per game), assists (4.2 per game) and steals (5.2 per game) and ranks seventh in the area in rebounds (6.5 per game).
Olson and teammate Nevaeh Sansone have combined to score the bulk of Earlville’s points.
The duo averages 31.9 points per game, which accounts for 82.2% of Earlville’s points.