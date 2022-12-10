Girls basketball: L-P uses balanced attack in win over Morris

The La Salle-Peru girls basketball team used a balance attack to hand Morris a 54-22 defeat Friday in an Interstate 8 Conference game at L-P.
The Cavaliers got 10 points from Brooklyn Ficek, Addison Urbanski and Emma Garrett each chipped in nine, and Bailey Pode and Olivia Shetterly added eight points each.
“It was good to see so much balance in the offense and we played good defense as well,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “We still have things to work on as we are learning how to play man-to-man defense and when to switch and to communicate, but we are learning each other and getting better.
“I was happy with my team’s effort all night, and I like how they played hard and rebounded well all night, though I would like to see us squeeze the ball on the initial rebound and not have to fight for loose balls as much.”
The game began with Ficek opening up the scoring with a layup only to have Morris’ Brooke Thorson match her with one of her own to tie the game at 2.
L-P then reeled off the next six points, getting back-to-back hoops from Shetterly and one more from Ficek to make the score 8-2.
But Morris roared back by scoring eight of the next nine points to take a 10-9 lead with the run featuring 3-pointers from Abigail Hougas and Brooklyn Lind.
L-P got a pair of hoops from Pode to retake the lead at 13-10 after the first quarter.
L-P picked up where it left off in the second quarter as a jumper from Ficek and a layup from Garretson pushed the lead to seven points before Morris got a hoop from Alyssa Jepson to stem the tide for a moment.
But L-P got right back on the attack, outscoring Morris 12-2 to end the half with a 29-14 lead. Spearheading the attack was Urbanski with four points.
L-P came out hot in the second half as Taylor Martyn buried a 3-pointer from the corner and Pode drained a pair of free throws to build the Cavaliers’ advantage to 20.
Morris got a 3 from Lind before L-P scored the next four points as Ficek blew by a pair of defenders on her way to a layup to grow the lead to 38-17.
Morris closed the quarter with a pair of hoops from Olivia Cameron and Lind to cut the lead to 17 after three quarters.
But that was as close as Morris got as the Cavs outscored Morris 16-1 in the final period, getting buckets from Urbanski, Martyn, Shetterly, Garretson, Kalylee Abens and Ella Nelson to seal the deal.
Lind led Morris with eight points, while Hougas added seven.
“We are down three starters, so I knew it would be tough tonight, and we were going to have a hard time scoring, but we played hard, and with only three girls on the bench it was hard to stay up with them,” Morris coach Nick Virgl said. “But I was proud of our girls giving great effort all night and giving it their all. We weren’t able to score, but we still rebounded pretty well and played good defense. This will help us down the road. As our starters return, we will have a much stronger bench.”