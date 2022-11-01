Girls basketball: New coaches at L-P, St. Bede hold first practices

First-year La Salle-Peru girls basketball coach Adam Spencer was disappointed to have a gym full of players for his first official practice Monday.
He was hoping the Cavalier volleyball team would win the regional championship and thus have been playing Monday night at L-P.
Instead, Spencer welcomed the nine volleyball players to practice with the rest of the roster.
“Everybody’s excited,” Spencer said about practice getting underway. “We thought we were going to have just a couple girls at the first practice, but it worked out. They’re into it. We have some competitors, which is really fun.
“I think (the first practice) went pretty well. We did a lot of the same stuff we did over the summer. We were red in the face and breathing a little heavy, but that’s to be expected. It’s basketball season. If you’re going up and down, you need a little endurance.”
At St. Bede, Stephanie Mickley also held her first official practice as she takes over the Bruins this season.
“It’s exciting,” Mickley said. “The girls are just getting rolling. We have a lot to accomplish in a short period of time. They seem excited to get the season going and show what we’re capable of doing.”
Mickley said in the two weeks before games begin, the Bruins will review some concepts they learned over the summer while also focusing on conditioning.
“We have to have them get a continuity of the offenses and work on some special defenses we worked on over the summer,” Mickley said. “We want to circle back to how we ended in the summer with secondary offenses and various defenses they really took to. Kind of refresh their memories and get them in shape at the same time.
“We have some leaders stepping up who are going to be exciting to watch — Ali Bosnich and Emma Hermes to name a few. Alyssa Engles is showing good leadership. The underclassmen are looking strong and are very eager to learn and improve the program as well.”
Spencer said the Cavaliers will also be reviewing as they’re doing some things differently than in the past.
“(We’ll work on) just the new stuff they maybe didn’t do in the past,” Spencer said. “I don’t think we’re going to play any zone. We want to get everybody on the same page. We have some really talented girls. We have some girls who have not played varsity for L-P yet. We have a handful of juniors who are getting their first varsity experiences. (Seniors) Olivia Shetterly and Emma Garretson are coming back off injury. There’s some new pieces and I’m brand new too, so they’re learning me too.”
The Cavaliers, who set a program record for wins last season at 18-11, open the season Nov. 14 at the Somonauk Breakout Tournament, while the Bruins — who were 14-17 and reached a regional final last winter, start Nov. 14 at the Princeton Holiday Tournament.
“We’re very excited. I think we have a pretty talented group,” Spencer said.