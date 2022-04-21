Adam Spencer to lead L-P girls basketball program

La Salle-Peru athletic director Dan Le had certain traits he was looking for in the replacement for long-time girls basketball coach Hollis Vickery.
He believes he found the coach who embodied those attributes in Adam Spencer.
Spencer, who is L-P’s boys track and field coach and has been the freshman boys basketball coach for the last six years, was approved as the school’s girls basketball coach at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting.
“He checked a lot of boxes of what we were looking for in the next head coach,” Le said. “Specifically, what stood out with Adam was his vision not just for the varsity level but the entire program. He had a plan and vision for what he was looking to accomplish program wide. He has an extensive background in the sport as a player and as a coach for boys and girls at various schools and at various grade levels. That experienced coupled with the experience he’s already established at L-P as the freshman boys basketball coach and head boys track coach along with the connections and relationships he’s established within the school and community were all factors that went into the decision.”
Spencer said he felt this was an opportunity he had to take.
“I’m excited for it,” Spencer said. “I really do like the freshman boys. I’m sad to leave, but I couldn’t pass this up. I think it could be really good.”
Spencer, a 2004 Ottawa graduate, takes over a team that set a program record for wins in a season last winter with 18.
The Cavaliers return several key players from that team, including three-time NewsTribune All-Area guard Brooklyn Ficek.
“The group of girls should be really good,” Spencer said. “They just won 18 games so the talent is there. The girls I’ve talked to so far seem like they want to be pushed. They set a record for program wins and they want to break it next season.
“I have some big shoes to fill. Hollis was a heck of a basketball player and a really good dude. I’m hoping he’ll be around and help me out when I need it because it’s going to be a big year. There’s lots of expectations.”
Spencer said he’s already begun discussions with sophomore coach Cam Mignone about the offensive and defensive philosophies he plans to implement.
“I think we’re going to try to play man over the summer,” Spencer said. “We’ll see how it goes. We’ll make sure we know help line. We’ll see what girls come out and what kind of talent we have. There’s a lot of speed in the basketball program. I don’t know if we’re going to press yet. Offensively, we’ll try to have good spacing and try to play off each other. We’ll use some screen to screener stuff. Some stuff to get easier looks. If we’re playing against a zone, we’ll try to find a game. Different things like that.”
Spencer said he hopes to build a culture within the program where players will want to come back and stay involved after graduation.
He said he’s talked to alumni Riley Brovelli, Lexi Marx, Gena Fassino and Maddy Freeman who have gone on to play college basketball about things they’ve done at the next level that may translate well to a high school program.
“I want our players to belong to a basketball family,” Spencer said.
Before coming to L-P, Spencer was an assistant freshman boys basketball coach at Ottawa under Le, he coached junior high boys and girls at Ohio and served two years as the JV girls coach for the LaMoille-Ohio co-op.
“He discussed the philosophies he wants to implement at the varsity level and his vision for what he wants to see at the sophomore and freshman levels and even in grade levels below that in terms of the structure he wants to build and the concepts he wants to teach,” Le said. “He has the skillset and the knowledge of basketball to lead the program. We’re looking forward to Adam taking the reins and seeing where the program goes under his leadership.”