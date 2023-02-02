NewsTribune regional wrestling preview

Wrestlers throughout the state begin their postseason journeys this weekend with regionals.
Here’s a look at the regionals for the La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Putnam County-Hall, Mendota and Princeton wrestling teams:
Class 2A Sterling Regional
Local team: La Salle-Peru
Other teams: Galesburg, Geneseo, Ottawa, Rock Island, Sterling, Streator, United Township.
Outlook: L-P coach Matt Rebholz said the regional is “pretty tough having Geneseo and Rock Island in it.” L-P senior Connor Lorden is 31-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at 220 pounds by Illinois Matmen. Gunnar Skoog (12-8) has come back strong after missing a month from a shoulder injury, and Nik Belski is 13-10 at 285. “Gunnar has been wrestling tough and very explosively,” Rebholz said. “Nik Belski is ready to compete. I am hoping to see my underclassmen step up and wrestle tough. We will see if any of them can get out as well.”
Next step: Top three placers in each weight class advance to the Rochelle Sectional. Team champion advances to the Sycamore Dual Sectional.
Class 1A Kewanee Regional
Local teams: St. Bede, Putnam County-Hall
Other teams: Mercer County, IVC, Kewanee, Knoxville, Monmouth-Roseville, United, ROWVA, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Heights.
Outlook: St. Bede coach Sam Allen feels the Bruins are poised for a successful trip to Kewanee. “I am confident the Bruins will have a good day,” Allen said. “We will have nine wrestlers competing. I think as a team, St. Bede will fare well, hopefully in the top five. I think most of the Bruin wrestlers will do well in their weight classes. There’s not one wrestler on the squad I don’t have full confidence in. Some have a tougher path ahead than others, but they are all lean, mean and ready to go.” Allen said Logan Pineda (24-11, 145 pounds), Garrett Connelly (23-20, 160), Grady Gillan (22-18, 170), Jake Migliorini (29-16, 182), Ryan Migliorini (31-9, 195) and Mike Shaw (22-18, 285) have a good chance at advancing. PC-Hall coach Michael McCutcheon said the Panthers have seen a lot of the teams at the regional this season. “There should be some good matchups for us,” McCutheon said. “I want my wrestlers to be physically and mentally prepared at regionals. The main goal for them is to be able to give their best effort in all of their matches.” McCutcheon said he expects heavyweight James Irwin to compete for a sectional berth. Irwin is 11-7 this season. “James has wrestled well throughout the season using good fundamental wrestling to control matches,” McCutcheon said. “James has won matches against a couple of the schools in our regional, which gives me the impression he will do well and possibly advance.”
Next step: Top three placers in each weight class advance to the Clinton Sectional. Team champion advances to the El Paso-Gridley Dual Sectional.
Class 1A Plano Regional
Local team: Mendota
Other teams: Aurora Central Catholic, Harvest Christian, Lisle, Mooseheart, Plano, Sandwich, Somonauk, Wheaton Academy, St. Francis, Yorkville Christian.
Outlook: The regional features defending dual team state champion Yorkville Christian. “It’s going to be tough,” Mendota coach Dale Meyers said about the regional field. The Trojans have three wrestlers who Meyers feels have a chance to advance to the sectional in Rhett Watson (9-9 at 145), Albert Harris (21-11 at 220) and Angil Serrano, a heavyweight who has won his lone match this season. “It’s possible we have two or three move on depending on how they wrestle intensity-wise,” Meyers said. “[Watson, Harris and Serrano] have the most experience on the mat and maturity.”
Next step: Top three placers in each weight class advance to the Oregon Sectional. Team champion advances to the Oregon Dual Sectional.
Class 1A Polo Regional
Local team: Princeton
Other teams: Amboy, Byron, Dakota, Dixon, Durand, Lena-Winslow, Oregon, Polo, Stillman Valley, Winnebago.
Outlook: The Tigers received an odd assignment going north to the Polo Regional, which will be at Eastland High School in Lanark, rather than going to the much closer regional at Kewanee. They will face some perennial 1A powers in Dakota and Lena-Winslow, which have won seven dual team state championships between them since 2013 (five by Dakota). “The Polo Regional is the toughest in the state, and we have to be ready to compete every match. Our guys have a great opportunity in front of them this weekend and hopefully rise to the occasion,” Princeton coach Steve Amy said. The Tigers boast seven wrestlers with 26 or more victories – freshmen Augustus Swanson (36-5) at 106 and Casey Etheridge (28-13) at 152, sophomores Ace Christiansen (35-9) at 132 and Cade Odell (26-7) at 285, junior Carlos Benavidez (30-12) at 138 and seniors Augie Christiansen (39-3) at 145 and Carson Etheridge (27-16) at 170. Ace Christiansen is a returning state qualifier, and Augie Christiansen is a past state qualifier. Odell is nursing a sprained ankle and hopes to get back on the mat.
Next step: Top three placers in each weight class advance to the Oregon Sectional. Team champion advances to the Oregon Dual Sectional.