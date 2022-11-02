2022 NewsTribune Boys Golf All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM

Jake Delaney

Jake Delaney, St. Bede, sr.: Delaney led the Bruins with a 38.3 nine-hole average. He was a five-time medalist in dual and triangular meets, won the Rock Falls Invitational and placed second in the Princeton Invite and the Three Rivers Conference Meet. Delaney placed fourth at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to help the Bruins to the title.

Jaden Eggers

Jaden Eggers, Princeton, sr.: Eggers was a nine-time meet medalist and a 14-time team scoring leader. He placed fifth in the Rock Falls Invitational and sixth in the Three Rivers Conference Meet. Eggers tied for ninth at the Class 2A Geneseo Regional to earn a sectional berth. He led the Tigers with an average of 40.

Carter Fenza

Carter Fenza, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Fenza was a four-time medalist in Interstate 8 Conference matches, won the Princeton Tournament and placed third in the Ottawa Invitational and fifth in the L-P and Streator invites. Fenza took third at the Class 2A Mendota Regional to help L-P advance as a team.

Brendan Pillion

Brendan Pillion, St. Bede, sr.: Pillion was a medalist three times during dual and triangular meets and finished with a 38.4 average. He placed third in the Rock Falls Invitational and fourth in the Riverdale, Kewanee and Princeton invites. Pillion placed second at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to help the Bruins to the title.

Landen Plym

Landen Plym, Hall, so.: Plym had a strong postseason, winning the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to help Hall to a second-place finish. He shot an 80 at the Riverdale Sectional to earn a trip to state. Plym finished with a 38.1 average, placed second at the Kewanee and Princeton tournaments and finished third in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Coleman Rundle

Coleman Rundle, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Rundle led the area with a 37.2 average. He had a hole-in-one at Spring Creek Golf Course and placed fifth at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet. In the postseason, he finished fifth at the Class 1A Mendota Regional to help L-P advance as a team, and he shot an 80 at the Sterling Sectional, falling in a playoff for the final state berth.

SECOND TEAM

Owen Aughenbaugh, Mendota, jr.; Lucas Bernardi, Fieldcrest, sr.; Wyatt Novotny, Bureau Valley, fr.; Karter Patterson, Princeton, sr.; Grant Plym, Hall, sr.; Carson Rowe, Henry-Senachwine, fr.