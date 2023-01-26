NewsTribune Boys Basketball Notebook: Princeton ties best start in school history

The Princeton boys basketball team started an eight-game homestand Tuesday with a record-tying victory.
The Tigers routed rival Kewanee 66-44 as they improved to 23-0, matching the best start in program history established by Princeton’s 1954-55 squad, led by future NBA player Joe Ruklick, that placed fourth in the state in a one-class system.
“It means a lot for us just to tie it and have a chance to go in the history books with such a great team,” Princeton coach Jason Smith said.
Princeton, which has been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 2A Poll for the past three weeks, plays Hall on Friday and Normal U-High on Saturday.
Teegan Davis scored 15 points Tuesday in front of his future football coach – Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz – and needs 11 on Friday against Hall to reach 1,000 career points.
Grady Thompson scored 23 points against Kewanee to move into the No. 3 spot on Princeton’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Vern Magnuson (1,234 points).
Thompson now has 1,243 points and sits behind Ruklick (1,306) and Gary White (1,298) on the school’s career scoring list.
Defense key to streak
Fieldcrest is riding a 10-game winning streak that included an underdog run to the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament championship as the No. 5 seed.
The Knights have played strong defense during the winning streak, allowing 37.8 points per game over the past 10 games.
“The team has really stepped up on the defensive end during our current winning streak,” Fieldcrest coach Jeremy Hahn said. “Team depth also continues to be a key with multiple players stepping up and leading on a given night.”
Coming on strong
Mendota junior Izaiah Nanez has been playing well recently for the Trojans.
He scored 26 points against Stillman Valley on Saturday. He’s second on the team in scoring (10.5 points per game) and is leading the team in assists (three per game) and steals (1.4 per game).
“Izaiah has been our primary ballhandler lately,” Mendota coach Steve Wasmer said. “We give him a lot of responsibility. His scoring has increased, and he’s a very good playmaker.”
Senior Rafa Romero has been a double-double machine for the Trojans, recording double-doubles in 17 of the 23 games he’s played.
Romero is averaging 13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
“Rafa has a mindset where every ball is his,” Wasmer said. “That’s really the biggest key to rebounding, if you’re keeping it simple. He sees it and he gets it. His athleticism certainly doesn’t hurt.”
Sophomores stepping up
LaMoille senior Eli Keighin, who is the team’s leading scorer at 11.7 points per game, is battling an injury.
In his absence, sophomores Josh Martin and Tyler Billhorn have helped fill the void.
“Josh Martin and Tyler Billhorn have been stepping up immensely,” LaMoille coach Chance Blumhorst said.
The Lions have lost six games in a row, but the last two came by a combined nine points.
DePue coming together
DePue has not had its full team for most of the season as the Little Giants are 3-15 overall.
DePue won its last game 66-51 over West Carroll for the Little Giants’ largest margin of victory this season.
“We are finally close to having our full team for the first time since Dec. 9 and just the second time overall,” DePue coach Trae Blumhorst said.