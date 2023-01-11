NewsTribune Boys Basketball Notebook: L-P’s Josh Senica a double-double machine

After Friday’s game, Ottawa boys basketball coach Mark Cooper said La Salle-Peru junior Josh Senica “is such a factor.”
“Many times tonight he missed shots but he’s so quick and big and strong, he grabbed the rebound and put it back in,” Cooper said.
All season, opposing coaches have said what a challenge Senica poses with his size, quickness and skill.
He’s been a double-double machine with 12 in 19 games. Senica is averaging 19.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Climbing the ranks
Princeton senior Grady Thompson and Hall senior Mac Resetich are quickly moving up their schools all-time scoring lists.
Thompson sits sixth in Tiger history with 1,109 points after scoring 22 points in a win over Rock Falls on Saturday.
With three games this week, Thompson could pass Matt McDonald (1,140) and John Rumley (1,179).
Thompson, who is averaging 25.3 points per game through Saturday, is on pace to become Princeton’s career scoring leader, surpassing former NBA player Joe Ruklick, who scored 1,306 points from 1953-55. The Tigers (16-0) have at least 14 games left.
Resetich became the 12 player in Hall history to surpass 1,000 points as he scored 22 in a loss to Newman on Friday.
“It means a lot to do something that only a few people are able to achieve,” Resetich said.
Resetich sits at 1,007 points and could potentially move all the way up to second on the Red Devils’ career list. Brett Fanning, who scored 1,238 points from 2012-14, is No. 2 on Hall’s scoring list.
Resetich is averaging 23.4 points per game with at least 13 games remaining.
Trending up
After a slow start to the post-Matt Winkler era, Fieldcrest is heading in the right direction.
The Knights went 1-4 in their first five games but have since won nine of their last 11 through Monday.
Balanced scoring, improving teamwork on both ends and quality depth at every position on the floor have been keys to this point,” Fieldcrest coach Jeremy Hahn said. “I am really pleased with our team defense and ability to generate offense from our defense.”
Senior Landon Modro is leading the team in points and rebounds per game at 12.4 and 5.5.
Connor Reichman is shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and is averaging 11.9 points per game, while Brady Ruestman, who Hahn said “affects the game on both ends” is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1 steal per game.
Looking to the future
First-year LaMoille coach Chance Blumhorst is looking to build the Lions from the ground up.
The Lions held their first “Saturday School” last week for future LaMoille players in kindergarten through eighth grade. More than 30 players participated. The youth players will play at halftime during LaMoille’s varsity game on senior night.
At the varsity level, the Lions are 7-7 and 2-2 in the Little Ten Conference, winning four of their last five already surpassing their goal of six wins this season.
“We’ve come a long way since June,” Blumhorst said. “Seniors have been huge for us as Eli Keighin is averaging 12.4 points and Logan Dober has had some huge games behind the 3-point line. Our young guys are developing nicely with three sophomores having some big 10-plus point games recently.”
Doing the dirty work
Mendota’s Ryne Strouss and Princeton’s Christian Rosario have contributed to their teams the hard way this season by taking charges.
Strouss has taken 29 charges in 19 games, an average of 1.5 per contest. Rosario has come off the bench to take 14 charges in 16 games for the Tigers.
Familiar name leading the way
For the second season in a row, a player with the last name Hart is leading St. Bede in scoring.
Last year, Paul Hart was the area’s top scorer as he averaged 27 points per game en route to becoming the Bruins’ all-time leading scorer.
This season, his younger brother, Isaiah, is leading the Bruins at 18.3 points per game.
Spreading cheer
During the holiday season, Bureau Valley spread some Christmas cheer in the community by caroling at three local nursing homes.
“We will avoid any future glee club performances and stick to the basketball court,” BV coach Jason Marquis joked.