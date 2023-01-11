NewsTribune area boys basketball stat leaders

A look at the top boys basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2022-23 season:
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Points
|Per game
|Princeton
|16
|1,101
|68.8
|Bureau Valley
|16
|60.5
|Putnam County
|19
|1,106
|58.2
|Fieldcrest
|15
|841
|56.1
|St. Bede
|16
|860
|53.8
|Hall
|17
|866
|50.9
|La Salle-Peru
|19
|946
|49.8
|Mendota
|19
|938
|49.4
|Earlville
|17
|808
|47.5
|LaMoille
|14
|642
|45.9
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Points
|Per game
|Princeton
|16
|707
|44.2
|La Salle-Peru
|19
|866
|45.6
|Earlville
|17
|791
|46.5
|Putnam County
|19
|911
|47.8
|LaMoille
|14
|738
|52.7
|Fieldcrest
|15
|802
|53.5
|Mendota
|19
|1,097
|57.7
|Hall
|17
|999
|58.8
|St. Bede
|16
|949
|59.3
POINTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Thompson (Princeton)
|16
|404
|25.3
|Resetich (Hall)
|17
|397
|23.4
|Senica (La Salle-Peru)
|19
|364
|19.2
|McDonald (Putnam County)
|19
|366
|19.2
|Hart (St. Bede)
|15
|275
|18.3
|Davis (Princeton)
|16
|253
|15.8
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|15
|237
|15.8
|Romero (Mendota)
|17
|14.1
|Browder (Earlville)
|16
|217
|13.6
|Modro (Fieldcrest)/Keighin (LaMoille)
|12.4
REBOUNDS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Senica (La Salle-Peru)
|19
|206
|10.8
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|15
|10.1
|Waite (Earlville)
|16
|147
|9.2
|Romero (Mendota)
|17
|8.8
|Resetich (Hall)
|17
|142
|8.4
|McDonald (Putnam County)
|19
|7.2
|I. Sundberg (LaMoille)
|14
|7.2
|Keighin (LaMoille)
|14
|6.9
|Browder (Earlville)
|16
|104
|6.5
|Davis (Princeton)
|16
|100
|6.3
ASSISTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Lawson (Princeton)
|8
|47
|5.9
|Pyszka (Putnam County)
|19
|5.5
|Gr. Cook (Earlville)
|14
|51
|3.6
|Ga. Cook (Earlville)
|16
|54
|3.4
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|15
|48
|3.2
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|16
|47
|2.9
|Guzman (Mendota)
|19
|2.9
|Br. Helms (Bureau Valley)
|12
|2.8
|Nanez (Mendota )
|19
|2.7
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|15
|41
|2.7
STEALS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Davis (Princeton)
|16
|47
|2.9
|Resetich (Hall)
|17
|47
|2.8
|Ga. Cook (Earlville)
|16
|44
|2.8
|Thompson (Princeton)
|16
|42
|2.6
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|15
|34
|2.3
|Keighin (LaMoille)
|14
|2.3
|Brady (St. Bede)
|16
|32
|2
|Gr. Cook (Earlville)
|14
|28
|2
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|19
|36
|1.9
|LaPorte (PHS), Romero (MHS), T. Sundberg (LHS),
Balensiefen (BV), Endress (BV)
|1.6
BLOCKS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|15
|18
|1.2
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|15
|1
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|16
|13
|0.8
|Waite (Earlville)
|16
|13
|0.8
|Billhorn (LaMoille)
|14
|0.8
RECORDS
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Princeton
|16-0
|4-0 (TRC East)
|Putnam County
|15-4
|2-1 (Tri-County)
|La Salle-Peru
|12-7
|3-3 (I8)
|Earlville
|10-7
|3-1 (LTC)
|Fieldcrest
|10-6
|2-2 (HOIC)
|LaMoille
|7-7
|2-2 (LTC)
|Mendota
|7-12
|1-2 (TRC East)
|Hall
|6-11
|2-2 (TRC East)
|St. Bede
|5-11
|0-2 (TRC East)
|Bureau Valley
|4-13
|0-4 (TRC East)