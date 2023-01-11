January 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

NewsTribune area boys basketball stat leaders

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton's Grady Thompson soars for a dunk at Kewanee Tuesday. The Tigers won 78-48.

Princeton's Grady Thompson soars for a dunk at Kewanee. Thompson leads the area in scoring at 25.3 points per game. (Mike Vaughn)

A look at the top boys basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2022-23 season:

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamGamesPointsPer game
Princeton161,10168.8
Bureau Valley1660.5
Putnam County191,10658.2
Fieldcrest1584156.1
St. Bede1686053.8
Hall1786650.9
La Salle-Peru1994649.8
Mendota1993849.4
Earlville1780847.5
LaMoille1464245.9

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamGamesPointsPer game
Princeton1670744.2
La Salle-Peru1986645.6
Earlville1779146.5
Putnam County1991147.8
LaMoille1473852.7
Fieldcrest1580253.5
Mendota191,09757.7
Hall1799958.8
St. Bede1694959.3

POINTS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Thompson (Princeton)1640425.3
Resetich (Hall)1739723.4
Senica (La Salle-Peru)1936419.2
McDonald (Putnam County)1936619.2
Hart (St. Bede)1527518.3
Davis (Princeton)1625315.8
Mattingly (Putnam County)1523715.8
Romero (Mendota)1714.1
Browder (Earlville)1621713.6
Modro (Fieldcrest)/Keighin (LaMoille)12.4

REBOUNDS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Senica (La Salle-Peru)1920610.8
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)1510.1
Waite (Earlville)161479.2
Romero (Mendota)178.8
Resetich (Hall)171428.4
McDonald (Putnam County)197.2
I. Sundberg (LaMoille)147.2
Keighin (LaMoille)146.9
Browder (Earlville)161046.5
Davis (Princeton)161006.3

ASSISTS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Lawson (Princeton)8475.9
Pyszka (Putnam County)195.5
Gr. Cook (Earlville)14513.6
Ga. Cook (Earlville)16543.4
Heider (Fieldcrest)15483.2
LaPorte (Princeton)16472.9
Guzman (Mendota)192.9
Br. Helms (Bureau Valley)122.8
Nanez (Mendota )192.7
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)15412.7

STEALS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Davis (Princeton)16472.9
Resetich (Hall)17472.8
Ga. Cook (Earlville)16442.8
Thompson (Princeton)16422.6
Heider (Fieldcrest)15342.3
Keighin (LaMoille)142.3
Brady (St. Bede)16322
Gr. Cook (Earlville)14282
Adams (La Salle-Peru)19361.9
LaPorte (PHS), Romero (MHS), T. Sundberg (LHS),
Balensiefen (BV), Endress (BV)		1.6

BLOCKS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)15181.2
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)151
LaPorte (Princeton)16130.8
Waite (Earlville)16130.8
Billhorn (LaMoille)140.8

RECORDS

TeamOverallConference
Princeton16-04-0 (TRC East)
Putnam County15-42-1 (Tri-County)
La Salle-Peru12-73-3 (I8)
Earlville 10-73-1 (LTC)
Fieldcrest10-62-2 (HOIC)
LaMoille7-72-2 (LTC)
Mendota7-121-2 (TRC East)
Hall6-112-2 (TRC East)
St. Bede5-110-2 (TRC East)
Bureau Valley4-130-4 (TRC East)