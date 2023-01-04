Boys basketball: Hall uses second quarter run to spark win over Mendota

SPRING VALLEY — Without its top scorer Mac Resetich due to foul trouble, the Hall boys basketball team was able to use a 13-1 run in the second quarter to spark a 58-44 victory over Mendota in Three Rivers Conference East Division game Tuesday.
It was a typical first game back after the holidays for both teams as things weren’t sharp at either end, but early on Rafa Romero drained a 3-pointer and gave the Trojans a 3-2 lead.
The Red Devils responded with a 7-0 run with a power move to the bucket by Resetich for a 9-3 advantage.
Isaac Guzman ended the Trojans’ drought with a 3-pointer, but Payton Dye responded with a 3-pointer of his own.
With under two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Izaiah Nanez hit a floater in the lane to trim the Hall lead to 12-8.
But with 90 seconds left in the first, Resetich picked up his second foul and headed to the bench for the remainder of the half.
However, the Red Devils surprised their head coach Mike Filippini as they took a 16-10 lead into the second quarter and ran with it.
A big part of it was the passing of Ashton Pecher, who found Braden Curran for a bucket and then Dye for a 3-pointer to cap off a 7-0 Hall run that pushed the lead to 23-12.
“It was a frustrating night for Mac (Resetich),” Filippini said. “But unlike at the Marquette tournament, we finally had other guys step up and leading the way was Pecher. He didn’t have a ton of points (six), but his passing really helped get us going.”
Nanez finally got the Trojans on the board, hitting 1 of 2 free throws, but Pecher again found Curran before hitting a 3-pointer as Hall started out the second quarter with a 13-1 run for a 29-13 lead.
The Trojans ended the half nicely though with Dom Stamberger draining a long-range shot and then Logan Dewey got a putback as Hall led 31-18 heading into the break.
The teams went back and forth in the third quarter as Nanez got a putback for the Trojans, but Kyian Smith hit a shot in the lane for a 36-22 Red Devils’ lead.
The Trojans kept hanging around as Guzman hit a shot from the top of the key and then found Owen Aughenbaugh to make it a 40-28 Hall lead.
But each time Mendota looked like it might make a run, Hall had an answer as Smith got a steal, which led to a pair of free throws.
“At one point in the third quarter, Kyian (Smith) had more points than Mac,” Filippini said, smiling. “If you had told me that was going to happen at that stage of the game and we had a double-digit lead, I may not have believed you, but this is a big confidence booster going forward for the guys. We had three in double figures and a couple others who were solid as well.”
Hall led 42-30 heading into the final eight minutes and pushed the lead to 16 as Max Bryant fed Resetich for a bucket, and after a steal, Resetich buried a pair of free throws.
The Trojans responded with an 8-1 run led by Nanez feeding Jaice Baird and Stamberger and Cale Strouss hitting shots from downtown to cut the deficit to single digits at 47-38.
But once again the Red Devils had an answer as Resetich got a rebound and went coast to coast to go along with a steal and layup as Hall came away with the 58-44 victory.
For the Red Devils, Resetich led with 14 points, while Smith added 12 and Dye had 10.
Guzman and Nanez had 11 points each for the Trojans.