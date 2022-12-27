Boys basketball: Ashton Pecher’s 34 leads Hall past St. Bede at Marquette Holiday Tournament

OTTAWA – Having played less than two weeks ago, both coaches, Hall’s Mike Fillippini and St. Bede’s Brian Hanson, knew that the counterpart would try to adjust to what didn’t work when the teams began play at the Marquette Holiday Tournament on Monday.
In the first meeting, Hall’s Mac Resetich exploded for 44 points, so the No. 8-seeded Bruins employed a box-and-one defense to hopefully slow him down.
However, while Resetich finished with only two field goals and 10 points, Ashton Pecher picked up the slack by netting a game-best 34 points, including six 3-pointers and 6-of-6 free throws, to help the Red Devils advance with a 62-50 triumph at Bader Gym.
Hall now takes on top-seeded and unbeaten Seneca – an 80-31 winner over Indian Creek – at 5 p.m. Tuesday, while the Bruins will play the Timberwolves at 10:30 a.m. in the consolation side of the bracket.
“We talked about and practiced against a box-and-one defense for three straight days, as well as talked about the fact that there are going to be times when other players are going to have to step up if teams are going to try and limit Mac,” Filippini said. “I know Pecher had a majority of our points, but we had a lot of guys step up in different facets of the game.
“We came in today wanting to use Mac as a screener and with that hopefully open up space for others. I thought we did a good job handling St. Bede defense, but we just weren’t making shots in the first half.”
The Bruins (4-7) led 13-11 after the opening quarter with Isaiah Hart scoring seven points, while the clubs were tied at 25-25 at the intermission as Pecher popped in 10 points.
The Red Devils (5-7) used a 10-0 run in the third quarter - including two 3s by Pecher and hoops from Resetich and Payton Dye - to lead 42-32 heading to the fourth.
“Resetich had a huge game against a couple of weeks ago, so today we went with a box-and-one to hopefully slow him down a little bit,” Hanson said. “But hats off to Pecher, I shook his hand after the game and said ‘Nice job for making us pay for going with that defense.’ He stepped up for them and played well for them.”
St. Bede opened the final period with five straight points by Callan Hueneburg and a floater in the lane by Isaiah Hart to close to within 42-39.
Later, a Hueneburg triple from out front made it 49-46 Red Devils with three minutes to go.
From there, the Red Devils went on a 9-0 run over the next minute to extend their lead and eventually sank 12-of-15 free throws to hold off any Bruins’ comeback hopes.
Dye finished with 10 points and Max Bryant had eight points and four assists, while Resetich recorded seven rebounds and six steals.
Hart led St. Bede with 18 points and six rebounds, Hueneburg added 14 points and four rebounds, and Connor Brown and John Brady had six points each.
Hall finished shooting 42% (21 of 50) from the floor, while St. Bede hit 33% (17 of 51) and won the rebounding battle 34-31.
“It’s about cleaning things up for us,” Hanson said. “We get into short bursts where we get sped up a little bit and start to make passes that aren’t there. We just have to continue to work on not having those stretches where the game gets away from us.
“In the opening few minutes of the third quarter where we couldn’t seem to make a shot, Hall was able to convert on transition opportunities that they weren’t able to in the first half. We were able to cut the lead down to three a couple of times but just weren’t able to get any closer.”