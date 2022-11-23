Boys basketball: Hall rallies past Mendota, Seneca rolls at Seneca tournament

SENECA — The Hall boys basketball team rallied to beat Mendota 52-46 in the Red Devils’ season opener Tuesday in the Seneca Thanksgiving Turkey Tournament, while the host Fighting Irish rolled to an 88-43 victory over Somonauk.
HALL 52, MENDOTA 46
Hall withstood a solid first half by Mendota and made a big fourth quarter run to come away with a victory over the Trojans.
Late in the third quarter, the Trojans went on a 13-2 run to extended their lead to 38-24, but shortly after that, the Red Devils started to make their move.
It started with an Ashton Pecher 3-pointer and then a steal and layup from Mac Resetich to cut the Trojans’ lead to 38-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
On the first play of the final quarter, Pecher drained a long-range shot to cap a 10-0 Hall run to make it 38-34 Mendota.
“I thought the end of the third and very beginning of the fourth was key,” first-year Mendota coach Steve Wasmer said. “We had a run of our own and Hall was able to get right back in it and gain the momentum back.”
Cale Strouss ended the Hall run with a 3-pointer, but Hall responded with freshman Braden Curran picking up a key steal and then a 3-pointer before Resetich grabbed two more of his game-high 13 rebounds and drained all four of his free throw attempts to tie the game at 43.
“Braden Curran was huge in the second half and fourth quarter,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “I joked with sophomore coach Brian Green that he might not get him back if he keeps playing like that.”
Mendota briefly retook the lead with free throws from Izaiah Nanez and Isaac Guzman, but Payton Dye had a rebound and putback to give the Red Devils a 48-46 advantage.
Dye hit another free throw and then Resetich sealed the victory with a steal and layup.
At the start of the game, the Trojans went on a 12-0 run with the help of a 3-pointer from Strouss and two assists from Strouss to Nanez for a 12-4 advantage.
Pecher hit a shot behind the arc for Hall, but solid passing helped the Trojans take a 17-10 lead after the opening quarter.
Resetich also continued to play well with a spin move in the lane as well as wracking up the boards, but again Mendota’s passing was on the money as Strouss found Rafa Romero for a fast break layup for a 25-19 halftime lead.
Mendota started out hot in the third quarter as Guzman hit a 3-pointer and then Romero’s spin in the lane along with a solid pass from Stouss to Nanez for a 3-point bucket extended the Trojans’ lead to 38-24.
Resetich led with 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Pecher added 12 points. Nanez led Mendota with 16 points, while Romero had 14.
SENECA 88, SOMONAUK 43
Seneca was off and running from the opening tip as Paxton Giertz and Calvin Maierhofer got the Irish rolling.
Giertz found Lane Provance early for a 4-0 lead, but the Bobcats briefly took the lead with a 3-pointer from Brock Sexton, who followed with a shot with his foot on the line for a 5-4 lead.
But that lead was quickly gone as Giertz nailed a 3-pointer and then Maierhofer got a steal and layup for a 12-7 Irish advantage.
The Irish were just getting started as the defense created turnover after turnover that led to several layups for Maierhofer and company as the lead grew to 17-8.
Josh Lucas got an offensive board and the putback before three straight turnovers led to fastbreak points for Seneca to go along with a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Giertz for a 33-13 lead after the first quarter.
“I thought our pressure defense was key,” Seneca coach Russell Witte said. “We got some guys out there who are 6-6 (Provance) and 6-3 (Lucas) and a few guys who are over 6-0 that stretch things out and deflect passes, and on top of that, I thought we shot the ball better than I thought we would tonight.”
Coleton Eade hit a corner 3 to start the second quarter for the Bobcats, but the Irish went right back to pressure defense and hot shooting.
Dalton Degrush got into the mix with a shot from downtown before then a pass to Maierhofer for a bucket gave the Irish a 45-16 lead.
Eade hit another 3-pointer, but the Irish responded with another long-range shot from Giertz. Maierhofer then had the pass to Provance for a bucket as Seneca took a 57-23 lead into the break.
The Bobcats got an old-fashioned three-point play from Weston Hannibal and a third 3-pointer from Eade, but Seneca never took its foot off the gas.
Maierhofer got a stick back off a missed shot and then 3-pointers from Braden Ellis and Giertz gave the Irish an 83-39 lead after three quarters.
“I thought Seneca’s experience and our inexperience was a huge factor tonight,” Bobcats coach Curt Alsvig said. “I wasn’t sure how Seneca would respond from what they lost from last year, but I think they figured it out pretty well tonight.”
Giertz led all scorers with a career-high 30 points to go along with 18 from Maierhofer and 14 from Ellis.
Somoauk was led by Eade with 11 points and Carson Bahrey with nine.