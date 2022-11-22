November 22, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

BCR roundup for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

St. Bede boys basketball opens season with win over Woodland

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede Bruins logo

St. Bede Bruins logo

Callan Hueneburg and John Brady scored 13 points each Monday as the St Bede boys basketball team opened the season with a 55-38 victory over host Woodland in the Route 17 Classic in Streator.

The Bruins will be back in against Flanagan-Cornell at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LaMoille 56, West Carroll 44: Eli Keighin scored 19 points Monday as the Lions and new head coach Chance Blumhorst opened the season with a win in the Ashton-Franklin Center tournament.

Brayden Klein scored 11 points for LaMoille, while Tyler Billhorn added 10 points.

The Lions return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. host AFC.