BCR roundup for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Callan Hueneburg and John Brady scored 13 points each Monday as the St Bede boys basketball team opened the season with a 55-38 victory over host Woodland in the Route 17 Classic in Streator.
The Bruins will be back in against Flanagan-Cornell at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
LaMoille 56, West Carroll 44: Eli Keighin scored 19 points Monday as the Lions and new head coach Chance Blumhorst opened the season with a win in the Ashton-Franklin Center tournament.
Brayden Klein scored 11 points for LaMoille, while Tyler Billhorn added 10 points.
The Lions return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. host AFC.