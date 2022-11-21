NewsTribune boys basketball preview: 5 players to watch this season

With the 2022-23 boys basketball season underway, here’s a look at five boys basketball players in the NewsTribune area to keep an eye on this winter.
Teegan Davis, Sr., G, Princeton: Davis is an electrifying player who can thrill the crowd with his dunks. He has a strong all-around game as he averaged 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season that all ranked top 10 in the area last winter.
Jackson McDonald, Sr., F, Putnam County: Last season, McDonald led the Panthers to a 20-win season and a sectional final appearance. He leads a strong group of returnees for Putnam County after averaging 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game last season.
Mac Resetich, Sr., G, Hall: Resetich is one of the top all-around athletes in the area and he can do it all on the basketball court. Last year, he averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game for the Red Devils.
Josh Senica, Jr., F, La Salle-Peru: Senica is a strong presence down low for the Cavaliers who has the potential for a double-double anytime he steps onto the court. He averaged 10.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last season.
Grady Thompson, Sr., G, Princeton: Thompson is the top returning scorer in the area after averaging 19.8 points per game last season. He also contributed 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game last year as he helped the Tigers to 21 wins and a regional title.