NewsTribune boys basketball preview capsules

With boys basketball season opening Monday, here’s a look at the DePue, Earlville, LaMoille and Henry-Senachwine boys basketball teams.

DePue Little Giants

Coach: Trae Blumhorst (first season)

Last season’s record: 6-22, 4-6 Little Ten

Top returning players: Oscar Lopez (sr., G); Pancho Moreno (jr., G); Jonathan Garcia-Torres (jr., F); Osvaldo Morales (so., G/F); Luis Lopez (so., G); Donovan Maltas (so., F); Romon Arevalo (so., F); Erick Perez (jr., G); Vance Hayes (so., G/F)

Top new players: Brock Coates (so., C), Kevin Garcia (so., G/F); Adrien Harder (jr., F); Julian Lopez (fr., G)

Worth noting: Blumhorst joins his brother Chance (LaMoille coach) as a first-year bench boss in the LTC. It should make for an interesting family dynamic when the two meet Dec. 9 in front of long-time area coach and father Brian Blumhorst, who serves as an assistant coach of sorts for both ballclubs. … DePue will have to excel after losing 1,000-point scorer Andres Moreno to graduation. … “This group is young with a lot of new faces, but they are fearless and put in a ton of work since the beginning of the summer,” Trae Blumhorst said. “The players and coaches are doing a great job building the program and working to put forth a solid season.” … The Little Giants will open up the 2022-23 campaign with a tough matchup right off the bat when they’ll face former Tri-County Conference foe Marquette Nov. 22 at DePue.

Earlville Red Raiders

Coach: Gerald Fruit (fifth season).

Last season’s record: 13-19, 5-5 Little Ten

Top returning players: Garett Cook (sr., G); Diego Vazquez (sr., G); Matt Kuter (Sr., G/F); Griffin Cook (jr., F); Ryan Browder (jr., F); Trenton Fruit (jr., G); Carlos Gonzalez (jr., G)

Top new players: Adam Waite (so., C/F); Easton Fruit (so., G); Grady Harp (so., G)

Worth noting: The Red Raiders are returning four starters including all-conference leading scorer Griffin Cook (17 ppg) along with Browder (14 ppg) and Garett Cook (10 ppg) to a varsity mix that has Coach Fruit very hopeful. … “We have a lot of points coming back after last season, and I believe we’ll be a much better team than we were a year ago with some very solid experience on the court,” Fruit said. “I’m hoping we can compete very well in the Little Ten against some teams that I know will be tough, but I think we can have a great season.” … Earlville opens the current campaign in Dwight against the host Trojans at the annual Route 17 Classic on Nov. 21.

LaMoille Lions

Coach: Chance Blumhorst (first season)

Last season’s record: 1-18, 1-9 Little Ten

Top returning players: Logan Dober (sr., G); Eli Keighin (sr., F); Ian Sundberg (jr., F); Josh Martin (so., G); Brayden Klein (so., G); Tate Sundberg (so., G); Eddy Frye (so., G); Tyler Billhorn (so., F)

Top new players: Rick Boege (so., F); Joseph Lovgren (fr., F); Connor Deering (fr., F)

Worth noting: Blumhorst will take on his first season coaching the Lions, and he has big expectations for this year’s group despite a rough year for LaMoille in 2021-22. … “We are led by two seniors who put in a ton of work this summer and will be relied upon heavily,” Blumhorst said. “Eli Keighin is a forward who possesses a strong inside-outside game, while Logan Dober is a talented spot shooter.” … Blumhorst is also encouraged as to what Ian Sandberg brings to the court. “Ian’s an all-conference guard on the state football team and will be relied upon heavily to patrol the middle of our offense and defend the other team’s bigs,” Blumhorst said. “We also have a sophomore group of six that is very talented and will be expected to grow into their respective roles from coming off the bench last year to playing significant minutes this season.” … The Lions open their season Nov. 21 at the Ashton-Franklin Center Tournament versus West Central. “We will bring energy, intelligence and intensity each and every night,” Blumhorst said.

Henry-Senachwine Mallards

Coach: Randy Westerdahl (third season)

Last season’s record: 7-20, 2-6 Tri-County

Top returning players: Ayden Malavolti, Sr.; Nolan Dunshee, Jr.; Parker Krafft, Jr.; Colton Williams, Sr.

Top new players: Lance Kiesewetter, Jr.; Preston Rowe, Jr.; Amsal Jakupi, Sr.

Worth noting: Malavolti is the team’s only returning starter, but Dunshee, Krafft and Williams all saw time off the bench last season for Henry. Jakupi missed last season with an injury. Kiesewetter is returning to the program after taking his sophomore season off, while Rowe is expected to see a bigger role. “The team will build on our offensive sets from last year with the goal to get more post touches,” Westerdahl said “The goal on defense is to play as one cohesive unit with a priority on communication.” Westerdahl said the goals for the team are to compete to win in practice every day, play with intensity on defense and advance in the postseason.