Boys basketball: Mendota looking to ‘get back on the map’

Last season, the Mendota boys basketball team suffered through some health issues, contributing to the Trojans winning just nine games.
But first-year coach Steve Wasmer, an assistant last season, felt the team was playing well by the end of the season.
“I don’t think many teams wanted to play us at the end of the season last year, and we want to build on that,” Wasmer said.
With four players back who started games last season along with a group of newcomers expected to contribute, Wasmer is looking for the Trojans to take a step forward.
“Our goal is to be above .500 and playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” Wasmer said. “When we get to that point, who knows? We always say, ‘Why not us?’
“It’s time to get Mendota basketball back on the map.”
Wasmer is very familiar with the Trojans, as he played for Mendota’s 1995-96 state team and served as an assistant last season.
“It’s been a fairly smooth transition,” Wasmer said. “Learning under coach [Steve] Hanson last year helped a lot, and having coach [Nick] Ganz as my assistant has been great, as this is his ninth year in the program. Being the head coach comes with a lot of things besides the X’s and O’s that you don’t really think about it. That stuff has been the most difficult for me.”
Wasmer takes over a roster that welcomes back Rafa Romero, Izaiah Nanez, Ryne Strouss and Isaac Guzman, who all started games last season.
The Trojans did lose NewsTribune Second-Team All-Area pick Krew Bond (15 points, 3 assists per game last season), as he transferred to Marquette.
“[Romero] impacts the game in so many ways,” Wasmer said. “He’s a tremendous rebounder and tenacious defender. COVID hit him hard last year, but a healthy Rafa will be a force. Izaiah Nanez, Ryne Strouss and Isaac Guzman all bring different attributes. Isaac and Izaiah are very clever, and both can really shoot the ball, and Strouss is all over the place and creates a lot of havoc on the defensive end.”
Senior Dom Stamberger put in a lot of work in the offseason and is expected to contribute offensively. Junior Cale Strouss led the sophomore team in scoring last year and can shoot the 3-pointer well, while Jace Baird and Owen Aughenbaugh have looked good in practice.
“I think we will be able to score,” Wasmer said. “We have a group of very good passers, which will get us some good looks. We just have to knock them down, and the shooting in practice so far has been encouraging.
“Our personnel this year lends us to free-flowing, positionless basketball on offense. We have a lot of guys who we feel can handle the ball and make shots. We would love to get up and down the floor, but we have to be smart about it and pick and choose our spots.”
Defensively, the Trojans will play primarily man-to-man.
“At the end of the season last year we were tough to score against, as we were in the right spots and played with a lot of effort on that side of the floor,” Wasmer said. “That has to continue this year for us to be successful.
“We have some competitors. That’s any player’s No. 1 skill when it comes to playing defense. These guys take pride in the defensive end. That starts with Rafa.
“We will compete hard.”