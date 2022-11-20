Boys basketball: Hall will be ‘much different team’ in 2022-23

The Hall boys basketball team returns five players who started at times last season as well as multiple other players who saw significant time on the court.
Despite the returnees, the Red Devils will have a different look in terms of style in 2022-23.
“We’re a much different team than we were last year,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “Last year’s team was a good 3-point shooting team. I think this year’s team is much different as far as getting the ball up and down the court more. We don’t have the 3-point shooters we had last year. We have two or three kids who can shoot it, but not as well as last year.
“I don’t think we’ll score as much this year, but I think this year’s team will be much better defensively and a much better rebounding team.”
Coming off a record-setting football season, senior Mac Resetich will be the leader on the basketball court as well. He was sixth in the area in scoring last year at 16.6 points per game and was fourth in rebounding at 8.5 per contest.
“Offensively, our team can move the ball well and find an open guy,” Resetich said.
Payton Dye, Dom Galetti, Hunter Meagher and Ashton Pecher all started some last season, while Max Bryant and Kyian Smith also gained experience.
“Ashton Pecher and Dom Galetti have grown a little bit. They’re not going to score 15-20 per game, but they’re really smart basketball players and know how to score and how to get the ball to people who can score. Max has grown 2-3 inches. Last year he was probably a little overmatched size-wise and strength-wise, but he had to play on the varsity because we just didn’t have the numbers. This year, it looks more natural to him. I think he’s going to have a really good year. Payton Dye is our best outside shooter. Hunter Meagher has really done a nice job in practice.”
Defensively, Filippini thinks the Red Devils will be improved due to increased strength. Hall doesn’t have much height, especially with 6-foot-4 Riley Coble out for the season with an injury, but do have a roster full of players in the 5-11 to 6-2 range.
“Last year, we were a little on the small side,” Filippini said. “We had a hard time matching up with teams when we played man. I think this year, our kids are a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger. I think they’ll match up way better. That will help us with defense and rebounding. That’s what we really struggled with last year. We weren’t big enough to rebound, and we weren’t big enough to stop many teams.”
Filippini said he expects the Three Rivers Conference East Division race to be different, as teams like Newman, Kewanee, St. Bede and Bureau Valley graduated multiple starters and each team lost a 1,000-point scorer.
“It’s a totally new conference,” Filippini said. “I’ve been telling the kids, last year we played four teams that basically started five seniors and had 1,000-pointer scorers. All those kids are gone. Last year, we were in kind of a rebuilding mode when we lost Trez [Rybarczyk], who had been our four-year starter and had made so many plays for us.”
Filippini said he looks for the Red Devils to peak toward the end of the season.
“It’s a much different team,” Filippini said. “It was much different the first couple days of practice. You can see the difference in what we can play. We want to be playing our best and see what happens when regionals come.”
Resetich said the Red Devils want to finish with a winning record and “an opportunity to end with a reward — regional, sectional, etc.”