L-P baseball preview: Cavaliers have experience, pitching depth

Last season, star players Julius Sanchez and Jack Scheri led the La Salle-Peru baseball team.
Both graduated, and now Sanchez is playing for the University of Illinois, while Scheri is continuing his career at Creighton University.
With Sanchez and Scheri gone, there are no expected Division I players on the Cavaliers’ roster to replace them.
“We don’t have any standout Division I guys like we did last year, but we do have a lot of good ballplayers who have been playing varsity baseball for anywhere from two to three years,” L-P coach Matt Glupczynski said. “They’re a veteran group. We don’t have quite the depth we had last year, but I feel we’re going to have a very productive year at the plate, on the mound and in the field.
“I’m very excited to see what we can do.”
The Cavs have a wealth of experience with seniors Mason Lynch and Billy Mini and junior Nolan Van Duzer back for their third varsity seasons.
Senior Gage Starkey and juniors Seth Adams, Brendan Boudreau and Brady Romagnoli also saw significant time on the field last season.
Lynch and Adams were NewsTribune All-Area second-team picks last year.
Senior transfer Omar Soto and juniors Jack Jereb, Landon Arthur, Brandon Foreman and Aiden Wenskunas are newcomers to the varsity who are expected to contribute.
“The team has a lot of varsity experience,” Mini said. “We have a lot of guys who have two years of experience playing, so we know how things roll, which is good.”
The Cavs have plenty of depth on the mound, led by Lynch, who was 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA last season.
Boudreau, Van Duzer and Mini also have experience on the mound, while Foreman and Starkey will log innings as well.
“I’m very confident in the guys we have this year,” Glupczynski said. “We have a ton of experience coming back with Lynch, Mini, Van Duzer and Boudreau. You sprinkle in the talent of Brandon Foreman, and Gage Starkey has shown a lot of growth from last year. I’m very excited to see what this group of six pitchers can do.”
Adams will handle the pitching staff, as he will be the team’s primary catcher. Van Duzer will transition to first base from third, Jereb will play second and will also see time at shortstop, Lynch will play shortstop, and Boudreau could see time at third.
Soto will mix in at second base, while Starkey and Arthur could see time at first.
Romagnoli most likely will play center field, while Boudreau, Mini, Soto, Foreman and Starkey could all see time at any outfield spot.
“Up and down the roster, we have a lot of guys who can play a lot of different positions,” Glupczynski said. “I’m very excited that we can move around a bunch of parts.”
Adams, Lynch, Van Duzer, Jereb, Boudreau and Romagnoli are expected to be productive hitters for the Cavs.
“We won’t be very powerful,” Lynch said. “No home runs, nothing exciting or big like that, but we’re going to have a lot of guys hit for singles, doubles and triples. We’re all quick, so we’ll be getting around the bases.”
Glupczynski said the Cavs hope to win 20 games, compete in what he called a “stacked” Interstate 8 Conference and contend for a regional title. L-P is looking for its first regional title since 2013.
Glupczynski said he expects defending I8 champion and 2022 sectional champion Sycamore, 2022 sectional finalist Kaneland, Morris and Ottawa to all be tough teams in the conference.
“You have your hands full day in and day out (in the conference),” Glupczynski said. “You can’t overlook anybody.”