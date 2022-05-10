Sean Earwood pitches Plano past La Salle-Peru

OGLESBY – Sean Earwood was solid on the mound for the Plano baseball team as he shut down La Salle-Peru.
The Reapers capitalized on five Cavalier errors in an 8-3 Interstate Eight Conference victory Monday at Dickinson Field. Both teams were quiet for the first two innings, with Earwood keeping the Cavs silent and Joey Story doing the same to the Reapers.
In the top of the third, Jake Decker hit a slow roller for Plano for the first hit of the game. Nick Serio put down a bunt, and both runners advanced as the throw sailed over first base. Decker scored the first run of the game on a passed ball to make it 1-0 Plano.
Jack Scheri made a diving catch at shortstop to keep it a one-run game momentarily, until Serio scored on another error. In the bottom of the fourth, the Cavs tied the game.
Seth Adams got the first L-P hit of the game with a bunt single and then advanced to second as the throw to first was over the head of Vinny Maye.
Aidan Van Duzer walked, and pinch runner Brady Romagnoli stole second before Brendan Boudreau hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Adams to cut the deficit in half.
Billy Mini ripped a double down the left field line to tie the game at 2, as Boudreau crossed the plate.
The score didn’t stay there long as the Reapers took advantage of more L-P errors in the fifth.
L-P committed an error to start the inning, and Serio singled to right before stealing second. An infield RBI single from Luca Schoesee scored Decker to regain the lead for Plano. Earwood then helped himself out with an RBI single over third base to make it 4-2.
“Give Plano credit, they did what they had to do to win,” L-P coach Matt Glupczinski said. “Plano got some good starting pitching, striking us out 12 times, which we haven’t done since the Sycamore series, and then the errors were just too much.”
Mason Accidentale put down a sacrifice bunt that scored Schoensee before an RBI groundout from Eric Perez gave the Reapers a 6-2 lead heading into bottom of the fifth.
With two outs in the L-P half of the fifth, Scheri hit what ended up a double as the wind played tricks with the infielders and Scheri hustled his way into second.
Adams was hit by a pitch, and Julius Sanchez picked up his teammates with an RBI single to left that scored Scheri, but as Adams went to third, he came off the bag and was tagged out to end the inning.
That’s all the scoring the Cavs got as Earwood continued to rack up strikeouts, finishing with 12. The Reapers added two insurance runs in the seventh.
On an 0-2 count, Schoensee singled up the middle and ended up on third after a stolen base and an error.
Manny Marin singled to score Schoensee and Perez doubled to round out the scoring with the Reapers taking the 8-3 victory. “Sean (Earwood) did an outstanding job on the mound today,” Plano coach Nate Hill said. “He’s headed to Waubonsee Community College to play some ball, and today he just did a nice job going after hitters. We did a nice job getting some hits and taking advantage of the some errors by L-P.”