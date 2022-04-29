NewsTribune Baseball Notebook: Sam Rouse worked to become Bureau Valley ace

Bureau Valley’s Sam Rouse worked to improve himself in the offseason, and it’s showing on the mound this season.
The Storm ace threw his first career complete game in a 5-2 win over Kewanee on April 19, allowing one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Rouse followed with another complete game in a 13-3 win over Princeton on April 25, giving up seven hits while striking out nine and walking one.
On the season, he’s 6-1, which leads the area in wins, with a save, a 1.37 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.
“He has really dedicated himself to getting his body prepared to go out and compete and it’s paid off,” BV coach Ryan Schisler said. “You can tell his legs and body are so much stronger this year than last year and that has carried him deep into games and really helped us out.”
SCHERI DOING IT ALL
Senior Jack Scheri is a do-it-all offensive threat for La Salle-Peru batting in the leadoff spot.
He’s displayed the ability to make contact, hit for power, use his speed, drive in and score runs.
The Creighton University recruit leads the team in batting average (.373), runs (20), RBIs (18), home runs (4) and stolen bases (15), which all rank top 10 in the area.
LOCKDOWN PITCHER
While University of Illinois recruit Julius Sanchez gets plenty of attention, and rightly so as he is 3-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings, L-P has another dominant pitcher in Mason Lynch.
The junior has made eight appearances with three starts. He is 3-0 and is two for two in save opportunities.
Lynch has an area-leading 0.36 ERA and has struck out 32 batters in 19 2/3 innings.
PYSZKA A PROTOTYPICAL LEADOFF HITTER
Putnam County junior Andrew Pyszka has all the traits of a prototypical leadoff hitter.
He’s able to get on-base to set the table for the middle of the order with a .550 on-base percentage and a team-best .400 batting average.
Pyszka also uses his speed to help the Panthers score as he leads the area in steals with 32 and has scored an area-best 40 runs, which is 15 more than the player who ranks second in the area.
He’s also shown some pop as he’s hit two home runs and is tied for the area lead with eight doubles.
PULLING OUT CLOSE ONES
Hall has played in six games decided by two runs or less, and the Red Devils are 5-1 in those games.
The Red Devils had a stretch of three consecutive one-run games and pulled out all three, beating Plano 3-2, topping Newman 3-2 and defeating Newman 4-3 in 13 innings.
Hall’s lone loss in game decided by two runs or less was a 4-3 loss to Orion on April 27.
MOST IMPROVED
Henry-Senachwine coach Matt Emmons said Holdyn Carr has made perhaps the biggest year-to-year improvement of any player he’s coached.
Last season, Carr hit .167 batting No. 9 in the lineup. Emmons said he was asked to sacrifice bunt in any bunting situation.
This spring, he’s hitting in the No. 2 spot and is hitting .356 with 15 runs, seven RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 19 games.
Emmons said Carr, who mostly plays second base, could be the Mallards’ top defensive player at all nine postions.
“He’s having a great year out of nowhere,” Emmons said.
CONFERENCE RACES
Hall is in the drivers seat in the Three Rivers Conference East Division with a 7-1 record in league play. Every other team in the conference has at least three losses.
The Red Devils have two-game series left with Kewanee and Bureau Valley.
In the Interstate Eight Conference, Sycamore is in first place with an 8-1 mark, while La Salle-Peru sits at 7-3 with two of those losses coming to the Spartans.
Putnam County sits in second place in the Tri-County Conference at 8-2 behind Marquette (7-1). Seneca is still in the hunt at 7-3.
The Panthers and Crusaders meet May 9-10.