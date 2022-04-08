Roundup: Mendota girls soccer shuts out DePue-Hall

Selina Hernandez scored a goal and had an assist Thursday to help the Mendota girls soccer team to a 3-0 victory over DePue-Hall in Mendota.
Vanessa Escatel and Crystal Garcia each scored a goal, while Isabella Tolentino had an assist.
BASEBALL
Seneca 10, Henry-Senachwine 8
Eric Garrison went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Mallards fell short in a Tri-County Conference game Thursday in Henry.
Holdyn Carr was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI, while Troy Westerdahl went 1 for 3 and scored a run.
Garrison took the loss for Henry (5-5, 1-3 TCC), allowing seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four innings.
SOFTBALL
Seneca 16, Henry-Senachwine 0 (4 inn.)
The Mallards managed just two hits in a Tri-County Conference loss Thursday in Henry.