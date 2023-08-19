2023 BCR girls tennis preview capsules

St. Bede
Coach: Jill Urban-Bollis
Top returners: Rubi De La Torrie, sr.; Ella Englehaupt, sr.; Jeanna Ladzinski, sr.; Olivia Orteza, sr.; Madalyn Dittmar, jr.; Genavyve Barnes, jr.
Key newcomers: Georgina Guo, fr.
Worth noting: The Bruins lost nine players to graduation but do return six players with experience. Guo is expected to make an impact in her first high school season. “She will make her debut for SBA but she first stepped on the courts years ago in the Peru Tennis Recreation Program with strong skills,” Urban-Bollis said. St. Bede’s singles players are yet to be decided. “Our plan is to build on the fundamentals, explore options and provide opportunities to challenge each other to be the best each can be as a team,” Urban-Bollis said. “I can definitely see these players coming together, supporting each other and doing the best they can to have a successful season.” Englehaupt and Guo along with De La Torre and Ladzinski are potential doubles teams. “I can already see good chemistry and positive communication building within players,” Urban-Bollis said.
Princeton
Coach: Connie Lind
Top returners: Josie Leone, sr.; Emilee Merkel, jr.; Nora Schneider, jr.; Katie Kammerer, sr.; Kambri Fisher, sr.; Erah Goodale, sr.
Key newcomers: Caitlin Meyer, sr.; Abby Brown, sr.
Worth noting: The Tigresses return an experienced roster with five players returning to the varsity lineup. Merkel is moving up to No. 1 singles after playing No. 2 the last two seasons, while Leone steps in at No. 2 singles after filling in at singles when needed last season. Schneider returns to No. 1 doubles to partner with Fisher, who played No. 2 doubles last fall. Kammerer returns at No. 2 doubles and will play with Goodale moving up from No. 3. Meyer and Brown have returned to the tennis team, coming over from volleyball, and will play No. 3 doubles. They played tennis as freshmen during the COVID year before playing volleyball then last two years. Rounding out the roster are seniors Morgan Bartkiewicz, Anagrace Isaacson, Heather Heider and Olivia Longeville and juniors Zoey Byers, Katelynn Hartmann, Hannah Herro, Brooklin Miceli and Fiona Wempe. “(Our goals are) every time the girls take the court they play hard and have fun,” Lind said. “It’s always nice to finish the season above .500.” ... The Tigresses will open the season Monday at United Township in East Moline.