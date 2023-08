Mike Milota shot a 41 on Tuesday as the La Salle-Peru boys golf team edged Bureau Valley 173-175 in a nonconference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Riley Cetwinski (42), Will McLaughlin (43) and Nick Olivero (47) rounded out the scoring for the Cavaliers.

Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 39 to claim medalist honors, while Colin Stabler (44), Landen Birdsley (44) and Logan Philhower (48) also scored for the Storm.