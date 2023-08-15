NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Owen Aughenbaugh shot a 42 on Monday to earn medalist honors and lead the Mendota boys golf team to a victory in a nonconference triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb.
The Trojans scored a 178 to beat Putnam County (193) and Princeton (194).
Brody Hart (44), Evan McPheeters (44) and Dane Doyle (48) rounded out the scores for Mendota.
Miles Walder led the Panthers with a 44, Jacob Edens had a 48, Logan Keesee had a 50 and A.J. Furer added a 51.
For Princeton, Tyson Phillips had a 46, Jackson Mason and Kaiden Coomer each had a 49 and Luke Smith had a 50.
At Spring Valley: Landen Plym was the medalist with a 37 to help Hall to a triangular victory in the season opener at Spring Creek Golf Course.
The Red Devils scored a 178 to beat Mercer County (196) and Kewanee (249).
Joe Perez (45), Johnni Escatel (47) and Clayton Fusinetti (49) rounded out the scores for Hall.
GIRLS GOLF
At Pontiac: Fieldcrest’s Jessica Schultz and Julia Ehrnthaler each shot a 53 on Monday to shared medalist honors and lead the Knights to a quadrangular victory.
The Knights carded a 225 to beat Eureka (237), Coal City (239) and Pontiac (264).
Also for Fieldcrest, Ava Marty had a 58 and Alannah Halley had a 62.
FRIDAY
GIRLS GOLF
Metamora 186, La Salle-Peru 248: Allie Thome shot a 47 as the Cavaliers lost their season opener at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Delani Duggan added a 56 for L-P. Metamora’s Madi Kerns was the medalist with a 44.