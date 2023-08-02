NewsTribune sports briefs: Jarret Olson hired as Grand Valley pitching coach

Former St. Bede standout athlete Jarret Olson has been hired as the pitching coach at Grand Valley State University, an NCAA Division II school located in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Olson was an all-state basketball and baseball player at St. Bede, leading the Bruins to a fourth-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament in baseball as a junior in 2015 before transferring to Galesburg for his senior year.

Olson went on to pitch at Parkland College and Michigan State University before being hired as the pitching coach at Lansing Community College.

He served as the Lansing pitching coach the last two years, helping the Stars to back-to-back NJCAA World Series appearances.

Olson coached the Lansing pitching staff to top-10 rankings nationally in ERA (4.20) and shutouts (8) each of the last two yers and a school record 455 strikeouts last season.

“I had the privilege of coaching Jarret while he was at Michigan State,” new GVSU coach Jordan Keur said in a press release. “Jarret is a fierce competitor, baseball junkie and has an extreme passion for helping develop players. His knowledge of pitching and ability to communicate is second to none. I have no doubt that our pitching staff will thrive under his steady guidance.”

Burbank eliminated from World Series: Burbank, Ill., the Central Region representative, was eliminated from the Senior League Baseball World Series on Monday with a 12-0 loss to the West Region champion in Easley, S.C.

Burbank, which has won the Central Region Tournament in Peru the last two years, opened the tournament with a 3-2 loss to the host team, South Carolina District 1.