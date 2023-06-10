Five L-P softball players earn all-conference honors

Five La Salle-Peru softball players were honored by the Interstate 8 Conference.
Senior outfielder Taylor Martyn, senior pitcher Chloe Mitchell, junior catcher Addie Duttlinger and junior shortstop Ava Lambert were voted all-conference, while senior first baseman Ava Lannen was an honorable mention pick.
Martyn hit .474 with five home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 36 RBIs, 42 runs and 38 stolen bases.
Mitchell finished 20-4 with a 2.09 ERA, 176 strikeouts and 35 walks in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
Duttlinger hit .472 with one home run, three triples, 12 doubles, 22 RBIs, 48 runs and 36 stolen bases.
Lambert hit .426 with eight home runs, 11 doubles, 32 RBIs, 24 runs and 11 stolen baes.
Lannen hit .378 with one homer, three triples, six doubles, 29 RBIs, 29 runs and 10 stolen bases.
The Cavaliers finished 29-6 overall and 12-2 in the conference to place second.